ALCS Schedule 2017: Updated Dates, Times, Coverage Info and World Series Odds

Phil Long/Associated Press

The Houston Astros won the first two games of their American League Championship Series over the New York Yankees by identical 2-1 scores, and now the series shifts to the Bronx for Games 3 and 4 at minimum on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Here's a look at the ALCS schedule, per MLB.com, as well as the World Series odds prior to the beginning of the ALCS and National Championship League Series, per OddsShark.

Then, a preview and pick for Game 3 will be provided below.

American League Championship Series Schedule

Game 3 (Houston at New York): Monday, October 16 at 8 p.m. ET. on FS1

Game 4 (Houston at New York): Tuesday, October 17 at 5 p.m. ET. on FS1

*Game 5 (Houston at New York): Wednesday, October 18 at 5 p.m. ET. on FS1

*Game 6 (New York at Houston): Friday, October 20 at 8 p.m. ET. on FS1

*Game 7 (New York at Houston): Saturday, October 21 at 8 p.m. ET. on FS1

An asterisk indicates that the game will be played if necessary. MLB.TV subscribers can stream the games online, and fans can tune into all postseason contests through ESPN Radio (as well as their local carriers for games).

World Series Odds

1. Los Angeles Dodgers: +160

2. Houston Astros: +190

3. Chicago Cubs: +375

4. New York Yankees: +600

Game 3 Pick

New York Yankees starter CC Sabathia will take the mound in an attempt to put the Bronx Bombers in the ALCS win column, and his team has an advantage over the Astros on Monday thanks to his sterling record against the current Astros.

Opposing Astros hitters have managed just a .193 batting average against with only three home runs in 88 at-bats. Sabathia has also struck out 24 Houston batters.

On the flip side, Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton has struggled a bit against these Yankees. Of note, second baseman Starlin Castro is 12-for-30 with three home runs, and Todd Frazier is 7-for-18 with two dingers. As a team, these Yankees have hit .327 against Morton with an eye-popping .994 OPS.

That doesn't bode well for Morton, who will pitch in the second-most homer-friendly park in baseball from the 2017 season, per ESPN.

Also, it's early yet, but indications from Daily Baseball Data report that a strong 13 mph cross wind will be blowing toward the direction of right field, which could give an advantage to Yankee lefties or right-handers who can take the ball the other way.

Furthermore, Morton has been a reverse-splits pitcher this year. He's held left-handers to a microscopic .561 OPS, but that number jumps up to .805 for right-handers.

Playing devil's advocate, Morton doesn't allow much hard contact. Per FanGraphs, only 26.9 percent of his batted balls have been hit hard, and he's given up just .86 homers per nine innings. His swinging strike rate is also an above-average 10.9 percent, so he could induce the free-swinging Yankees to strike out a bit.

Still, the deck is stacked a bit against Morton, who should post a decent outing but might give up a few runs in the process.

In the end, give the edge to the home side as they try to fight back from their second consecutive 2-0 hole after scoring just two runs in 18 innings to start this series.

Pick: New York 6, Astros 3