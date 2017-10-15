MLB Playoffs 2017: Updated Schedule, Top Highlights and Stats

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Houston Astros have taken a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, while the Los Angeles Dodgers came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Chicago Cubs 5-2 and earn a 1-0 advantage in the National League Championship Series.

Here's a look at the rest of the postseason schedule, as well as the most notable highlight and stat from each game so far.

American League Championship Series

Game 3 (Houston at New York): Monday, October 16 at 8 p.m. ET. on FS1

Game 4 (Houston at New York): Tuesday, October 17 at 5 p.m. ET. on FS1

*Game 5 (Houston at New York): Wednesday, October 18 at 5 p.m. ET. on FS1

*Game 6 (New York at Houston): Friday, October 20 at 8 p.m. ET. on FS1

*Game 7 (New York at Houston): Saturday, October 21 at 8 p.m. ET. on FS1

*If necessary

National League Championship Series

Game 2 (Chicago at Los Angeles): Sunday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TBS

Game 3 (Los Angeles at Chicago): Tuesday, October 17 at 9 p.m. ET. on TBS

Game 4 (Los Angeles at Chicago): Wednesday, October 18 at 9 p.m. ET. on TBS

*Game 5 (Los Angeles at Chicago): Thursday, October 19 at 8 p.m. ET. on TBS

*Game 6 (Chicago at Los Angeles): Saturday, October 21 at 4 p.m. ET. on TBS

*Game 7 (Chicago at Los Angeles): Sunday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET. on TBS

*If necessary

World Series

Game 1: Tuesday, October 24 on FOX

Game 2: Wednesday, October 25 on FOX

Game 3: Friday, October 27 on FOX

Game 4: Saturday, October 28 on FOX

*Game 5: Sunday, October 29 on FOX

*Game 6: Tuesday, October 31 on FOX

*Game 7: Wednesday, November 1 on FOX

*If necessary

World Series times have not yet been decided. Also, the team with the better regular-season record will host Games 1, 2, 6 and 7. The Dodgers have the best record of the teams remaining, followed by the Astros, Cubs and Yankees, in that order.

Top Highlights and Stats

Game 1, ALCS

After the Houston Astros took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning, thanks largely to three singles from Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel, the Yankees staged a rally in the fourth inning after Greg Bird and Matt Holliday got on base.

After two outs, Aaron Judge laced a single into left field, and Bird raced for home. However, left fielder Marwin Gonzalez nailed Bird at the plate for the third out:

The most notable statistic following this game is Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel's sterling postseason record. After twirling seven shutout innings of four-hit ball (all singles) while striking out 10, this is where the 2015 American League Cy Young winner stands for his career, per ESPN Stats and Info:

Notably, Keuchel also defeated the Yankees on the road in the 2015 AL wild-card game, throwing six shutout innings and striking out seven in a 3-0 victory.

Game 2, ALCS

It's hard to pick one highlight in a game that had an usual amount of them considering there were only three runs scored.

Carlos Correa's solo home run, Josh Reddick's leaping grab, the relay to tag out Brett Gardner as he attempted a triple, Todd Frazier's bizarre ground-rule double that got stuck in the fence and Justin Verlander's 13th strikeout are all options here.

However, the winner is Correa's game-winning double off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning to plate Jose Altuve and give Houston a 2-0 series lead:

Correa and Altuve are now a combined 8-for-15 in the ALCS and have scored all four of the Astros' runs, but that's not the statistic of note for Game 2. Rather, that distinction goes to Verlander, who was still throwing darts late in the game, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com:

A 96 mph heater is impressive enough. A 96 mph heater at the tail end of a pitcher's start is remarkable. But a 96 mph heater at the tail end of a start for a 34-year-old pitcher who has 13 MLB seasons of mileage on his arm is phenomenal.

Game 1, NLCS

The Dodgers chipped away at the Cubs' 2-0 lead thanks to a Yasiel Puig double and Charlie Culberson sacrifice fly before a Chris Taylor home run off reliever Hector Rondon gave Los Angeles the lead for good:

Puig also added an insurance run via a homer:

As far as the most notable stat, starter Clayton Kershaw has had a problem with the long ball this postseason, per ESPN Stats and Info:

He gave up an Albert Almora two-run blast in the fourth inning on this night. For his career, Kershaw has only given up .6 home runs per nine innings pitched. That number ballooned to 1.2 this year, although that's still better than the 1.27 league average, per FanGraphs.

Although Kershaw has given up home runs, he's still been decent in the playoffs. He gave up four home runs against Arizona in Game 1 of the NLDS, but they were all solo shots. Kershaw also allowed only one other hit while throwing 6.1 innings and striking out seven en route to a win that evening.

And against Chicago, Kershaw only allowed five base-runners in five innings while striking out four.

Still, it will be interesting to see how Kershaw fares for the rest of October.