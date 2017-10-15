Cubs vs. Dodgers: NLCS Game 2 TV Schedule, Pick and Ticket Info

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

After an emotional 9-8 victory to close out a five-game National League Division Series win over the Washington Nationals, the Chicago Cubs jumped out to an early 2-0 lead against the 104-win Los Angeles Dodgers but couldn't hold on as L.A. took the National League Championship Series opener at home 5-2.

A win on Sunday would split the series, giving the Cubs a chance to clinch the pennant at Wrigley Field since the next three games are scheduled in Chicago.

A victory for the Dodgers will put them just two games away from winning their first National League pennant since MVP Kirk Gibson led L.A. to the 1988 World Series.

Here's a look at the all-important second matchup, with schedule and ticket notes as well as a pick.

Game 2 Schedule

The second NLCS game will take place at 7:30 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium on Sunday. TBS will televise the contest.

Ticket Information

Game 2 tickets can still be purchased through StubHub.

Pick

Starting pitcher Jon Lester will take the ball for the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Lester's postseason resume is phenomenal. He's started 20 playoff games, relieved in four more over the course of his career and has managed a 2.57 ERA over 143.1 innings.

The 33-year-old also has an impressive record against L.A. Notably, Justin Turner is 0-for-14 lifetime with four strikeouts, and everyone on Los Angeles with five or more at-bats against Lester is hitting below .300 against him.

Furthermore, Lester is facing a Dodgers lineup that has lost one of its best players (shortstop Corey Seager), who has a lower back injury and is not on the NLCS roster.

On paper, Lester is in line for a solid outing. However, the Cubs have a challenge of their own when they face Dodgers starter Rich Hill, who struck out 166 batters in 135.2 innings and won 12 games while pitching to a 3.25 ERA.

He's also coming into this game hot: In September, Hill was fantastic, striking out 40 in 29 innings to the tune of a 1.86 ERA and a microscopic .141 batting average against. He also threw nine perfect innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates in August before second baseman Josh Harrison hit a solo home run in the 10th.

Hill will be a mystery to most Cubs batters, as most of them haven't faced him yet. However, the Cubs could do some damage because they finished eighth in the league with a .777 OPS against left-handers.

This has the makings of a pitcher's duel given the quality of the starters (and both teams' bullpens, both of whom finished in the top six in ERA this year).

In the end, Lester's postseason pedigree is remarkable, and losing an All-Star in Seager, who had an .854 OPS, is a big blow to the Los Angeles offense. Those two factors are hard to ignore, so give the edge to the Cubs in a low-scoring win.

Score: Cubs 3, Dodgers 2