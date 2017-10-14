Emeka Okafor to Play for 76ers' G League Team in NBA Comeback Attempt

Elsa/Getty Images

ESPN.com's Ian Begley reported Saturday that veteran center Emeka Okafor has agreed to play for the Philadelphia 76ers' G League affiliate in an effort to sign with an NBA team.

The Sixers officially waived Okafor on Saturday, but by playing for the Delaware 87ers, he will have an opportunity to showcase himself for other NBA squads.

The 35-year-old has not appeared in a regular-season game since the 2012-13 campaign.

Per Begley, Okafor had been on the shelf with a herniated disk in his neck before getting cleared to play five months ago. He appeared in five preseason games for Philadelphia, averaging 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 8.1 minutes per contest.

The Charlotte Bobcats selected the Houston native with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2004 NBA draft out of UConn. After spending the first five seasons of his career with the Bobcats, Okafor had a three-year stint with the New Orleans Hornets and a one-year run with the Washington Wizards.

His best season came in 2006-07 when he averaged 14.4 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game for the Bobcats.

In 590 career regular-season contests, Okafor averaged 12.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.