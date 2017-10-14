Former NFL TE Weslye Saunders, Madison Rayne Among Attendees at WWE Tryout

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

WWE announced Saturday that 39 athletes attended a three-day tryout this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Among the most notable attendees were former Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts tight end Weslye Saunders, and former TNA Impact Wrestling star Madison Rayne.

Saunders was one of many at the tryout with a background in football, although he enjoyed more success than anyone else in attendance at the professional level.

The Gary, Indiana, native was signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2011 after a standout collegiate career at South Carolina.

He played four seasons in the NFL from 2011 through 2014, registering 10 receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown.

From a wrestling perspective, Rayne is the biggest name in pursuit of a WWE contract.

The 31-year-old is a five-time TNA Knockouts champion, two-time TNA Knockouts Tag Team champion and the former Queen of the Knockouts.

She began wrestling for TNA in 2009 and remained with the company in an on-and-off capacity until July 2017.

Rayne is married to current Impact Wrestling and former WWE announcer Josh Mathews.

Some of the other intriguing tryout attendees include 7-foot undefeated professional boxer Taishan Dong, former Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Jesse Somsel, Australian National Rugby League standout Daniel Vidot and former Ring of Honor wrestler Karen Q.

