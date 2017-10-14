    Kyle Adam Maraghy's Lawyer Says Fan Punched Was Womanizing and Threatening

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2017

    The attorney for Kyle Adam Maraghy—the man arrested for punching another fan during Thursday night's game between the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles—said Friday that the victim threatened his client before the altercation.

    In a video posted by Tina Terry of WSOC TV, Maraghy's attorney said the 62-year-old man his client punched "continued to taunt and demean, womanize [and was] vulgar, disrespecting and threatening throughout."

    He added, "That's what the 15 seconds didn't show," with regard to the video of the altercation posted on Instagram.

    The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced it arrested Maraghy and charged Maraghy with simple assault on Friday.

    In an Instagram video posted by @odubco on Friday, Maraghy was seen punching the victim multiple times while he remained seated and began to bleed (Warning: Video and caption contain graphic content):

    Maraghy and a female companion then quickly exited the area.

    After being released from Mecklenburg County jail on Friday night, Maraghy did not comment when asked about the incident by Stephanie Tinoco of WSOC9.

    Terry reported Maraghy was charged with assault in 2013 before the allegations were dropped.

    The person who recorded the video of the incident told Terry those who sat behind Maraghy became agitated because he stood for much of the game.

    Philadelphia went on to defeat Carolina 28-23 in Thursday's contest.

