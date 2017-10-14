Brad Ausmus Reportedly Drawing 'Serious Interest' from Mets for Manager Vacancy

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The New York Mets reportedly have "serious interest" in former Detroit Tigers skipper Brad Ausmus to serve as their new manager, according to The Athletic's Peter Gammons.

Gammons added that the Mets think Ausmus could be inclined to step away from the bench for a year to mull over his options.

The Tigers opted not to retain Ausmus at the end of the 2017 season after the team stumbled to a 64-98 record. Over four years in Detroit, Ausmus compiled a 314-332 record, good for a .486 winning percentage.

According to the New York Post's Mike Puma, the Mets plan to consider former Chicago White Sox manager Robin Ventura, Joe McEwing, Houston Astros bench coach Alex Cora, hitting coach Kevin Long, Los Angeles Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren and former third base coach Chip Hale for the position.

A source also told Puma that Sandy Alomar Jr., who played for the team in 2007, "is under strong consideration to be interviewed" for the vacant gig.



The Mets opened their managerial search at the end of the 2017 season after opting not to bring back Terry Collins—who has since assumed a front-office role as the team turns its attention to finding a boss who can lead the franchise back into the postseason conversation following a 70-92 finish in 2017.