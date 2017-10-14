    Patriots LB Harvey Langi, Wife Suffer Serious Injuries in Car Accident

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2017

    This is a 2017 photo of Harvey Langi of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image reflects the New England Patriots active roster as of Monday, June 5, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    New England Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi and his wife suffered injuries in a car accident Friday night, the team announced:

    NESN's Doug Kyed initially reported the news, adding the injuries are serious but not considered life-threatening.

    Langi won't play against the New York Jets on Sunday, the Patriots announced.

    Patriots practice squad safety David Jones was among those who tweeted well wishes upon hearing the news: 

    An undrafted free agent out of BYU, Langi signed with the Patriots in May and secured a spot on the defending champions' 53-man roster. 

    To date, Langi has appeared in one game—a 36-20 Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints. He has yet to log a tackle.          

