Patriots LB Harvey Langi, Wife Suffer Serious Injuries in Car Accident

Uncredited/Associated Press

New England Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi and his wife suffered injuries in a car accident Friday night, the team announced:

NESN's Doug Kyed initially reported the news, adding the injuries are serious but not considered life-threatening.

Langi won't play against the New York Jets on Sunday, the Patriots announced.

Patriots practice squad safety David Jones was among those who tweeted well wishes upon hearing the news:

An undrafted free agent out of BYU, Langi signed with the Patriots in May and secured a spot on the defending champions' 53-man roster.

To date, Langi has appeared in one game—a 36-20 Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints. He has yet to log a tackle.