Week 6 NFL Picks: Final Vegas Odds and Predictions for Sunday's Slate

We're nearing midseason and the playoff picture is slowly starting to take shape in the NFL already.

A number of teams find themselves in important matchups this week, which could set the tone for the remainder of their season.

Here's a look at this week's matchups and picks against the spread for each game, followed by a breakdown of the best bets of the week:

Browns at Texans (-9)

Packers (-3) at Vikings

Lions at Saints (-4)

Dolphins at Falcons (-13)

Bears at Ravens (-6.5)

Patriots (-9.5) at Jets

49ers at Redskins (-11)

Buccaneers (-1) at Cardinals

Rams at Jaguars (-2.5)

Chargers at Raiders (-3.5)

Steelers at Chiefs (-4)

Giants at Broncos (-11.5)

Colts at Titans (-7.5)

Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints (-4)

The Detroit Lions return to New Orleans, where they won 28-13 last December in one of the worst games of Drew Brees' career with the Saints. Detroit's defense forced Brees into three interceptions and kept him out of the end zone until a 4th quarter touchdown when the game was already well out of reach.

Based on last year's result and the fact that both teams remain largely intact from a season ago, it's surprising to see the Lions as an underdog.

The key to the game could be which version of the Saints defense shows up.

In the first two games of the year—both losses—the Saints allowed a combined 1,025 yards to the Patriots and Vikings. In the last two weeks, however, they've held the Panthers and Dolphins to just 474 total yards.

Maybe defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has figured things out for the Saints on defense, but it's hard to trust those results just yet. This is a unit that ranked 27th in the NFL in total defense a season ago and clearly showed some of those same flaws during the first two weeks of the season.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is battling injuries but is expected to play, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Assuming Stafford is on the field, he should be able to pick apart the Saints defense and lead Detroit to an upset win in New Orleans.

Prediction: Lions 27, Saints 21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1) at Arizona Cardinals

The game could be decided by the battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive line and the Arizona Cardinals offensive line.

Arizona has struggled to protect Carson Palmer, who has been sacked a league-high 19 times already. On the other side, however, Tampa Bay has generated four sacks through four games, easily the lowest total in the league.

Palmer's sack numbers are worrisome, especially considering his age. The team needs to protect him and ensure he stays healthy if they're going to regroup and emerge as playoff contenders. But the numbers may also be unfairly elevated due to the rate at which Arizona has thrown the ball in the absence of start running back David Johnson.

Some 12 of Palmer's sacks came against the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, two games in which Palmer combined for 99 pass attempts. When a quarterback is dropping back to pass that often, the odds of getting hit a few times increase significantly.

The recent acquisition of running back Adrian Peterson could help the Cardinals protect Palmer, as it will likely allow them to balance out the offense. With a more balanced attack, defenses won't be able to be as aggressive going after Palmer as they were in the weeks following the injury to Johnson.

As long as Arizona is able to protect Palmer and keep their offense moving, the Cardinals should be able to control the game and hold off the visiting Buccaneers.

Prediction: Cardinals 24, Buccaneers 21

Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens (-6.5)

The Chicago Bears have been surprisingly tough at home this season, upsetting the Pittsburgh Steelers and staying within one score of the Falcons and Vikings. On the road, however, it's been a different story.

The Bears lost at Tampa Bay by a score of 29-7 and at Green Bay, 35-14.

The Baltimore Ravens have been on a roller coaster ride this season, mostly due to their struggles protecting the football. In losses to the Jaguars and Steelers, Baltimore committed a combined six turnovers.

Fortunately for the Ravens, the Bears defense has struggled to get its hands on the football. The Bears have forced just three turnovers on the year and haven't forced one at all in two consecutive games.

As long as Joe Flacco and the Ravens offense can protect the football, they should cruise to an easy win.

Prediction: Ravens 24, Bears 13

