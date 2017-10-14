La Liga Results 2017: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 8 Matches

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid brought an end to Barcelona's perfect start to the season on Saturday but were denied maximum points after Luis Suarez saved his side's blushes with an 82nd-minute leveller to draw 1-1.

Los Rojiblancos were denied the win after Saul Niguez's opener kept them in the lead for an hour, only for Sergi Roberto to tee up Suarez for a point-salvaging header in the match's closing exchanges.

Real Madrid closed to within five points of the leaders after emerging as 2-1 victors in their trip to nearby rivals Getafe, where Cristiano Ronaldo supplied the winner after Karim Benzema scored on his return from injury.

It was a fruitful day for La Liga's Basque giants, too, as Real Sociedad got back to winning ways with a 2-0 win at Alaves, and Mikel Vesga scored the only goal to give Athletic Bilbao victory at home to Sevilla.

Read on for a roundup of Saturday's Week 8 results from the Spanish top flight as Atletico's draw against Barcelona breathed new life into the title race.

Saturday's La Liga Results

Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Sevilla

Getafe 1-2 Real Madrid

Alaves 0-2 Real Sociedad

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Barcelona

La Liga Table (Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona 22 (+21)

2. Real Madrid 17 (+8)



3. Atletico Madrid 16 (+8)



4. Sevilla 16 (+5)



5. Valencia 15 (+8)



6. Real Betis 13 (+3)

7. Real Sociedad 13 (+2)



8. Leganes 11 (+2)



9. Athletic Bilbao 11 (+1)

10. Villarreal 10 (0)



11. Levante 10 (-2)



12. Espanyol 9 (-4)

13. Celta Vigo 8 (+2)

14. Getafe 8 (+1)

15. Deportivo La Coruna 7 (-7)



16. Girona 6 (-5)

17. Las Palmas 6 (-8)

18. Eibar 6 (-14)

19. Alaves 3 (-9)

20. Malaga 1 (-12)

Recap

A sharing of the spoils at the Wanda Metropolitano might seem harsh given how long Atleti led for on Saturday, but Barcelona simply showed more dimensions to their play and were deserving of their point.

Saul doesn't turn 23 until November but has long stood out as a senior member of this Atleti team, as highlighted by Squawka after he shifted onto his right from 25 yards, curling a sumptuous breakthrough inside Barca's right post:

Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak had a mesmeric game and on several occasions kept the hosts in the lead, but after they gave up more than two-thirds of possession and struggled to test the visitors' goal, an equaliser seemed inevitable.

Lionel Messi hit the woodwork twice in the second half for Barcelona but could not break past Oblak. Suarez had more luck. Roberto's searching ball into the area was met by the Uruguayan's head with less than 10 minutes remaining, and ESPN's Sam Marsden hailed his reliability—despite this season's lack thereof:

Earlier on Saturday, both Benzema and Ronaldo scored their first league goals of the season in a narrow 2-1 win at Getafe. While the former has been out injured for four La Liga matches, Squawka noted Ronaldo's long wait wasn't for lack of trying:

Benzema turned on the afterburners to spring clear of Getafe's defence and put Madrid ahead after 39 minutes, and it wasn't until the 85th minute Isco threaded Ronaldo in to volley home the winner following Jorge Molina's equaliser.

Real Sociedad ran out 2-0 victors in their visit to the Mendizorrotza Stadium, where an uninspired Alaves finally caved under overwhelming pressure. It wasn't until the 77th minute that Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoreline, and Spanish football writer Alexandra Jonson highlighted the homegrown touch that crafted it:

Centre-back Aritz Elustondo followed with a looping, deflected goal just four minutes later to settle the affair and hand Alaves their fourth home defeat from four this term, having scraped barely a quarter of possession, per WhoScored.com.

Vesga was the hero for Athletic in their meeting against early title contenders Sevilla, who were handed just their second loss of the campaign after the 24-year-old picked a prime occasion to notch his league breakthrough, per La Liga:

The midfielder showed superb spatial awareness to chip goalkeeper Sergio Rico with the outside of his boot from close quarters, capitalising on the stopper's quick rush to arch a shot up and over both him and the line.

The Lions' first win in more than a month pushed them up to ninth in the standings, while Sevilla now have one win in their last three and dropped down to fourth as a result.