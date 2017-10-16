Real Madrid vs. Tottenham: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur travel to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday hoping a result against European champions Real Madrid will mean they retain at least a share of the lead in Group H.

Theirs is the only pool in which two teams sit level on six points after each winning their first two matches of the campaign, meaning the points on offer on Matchday 3 will have a tremendous hand in deciding the group winner.

As if Real and Spurs weren't close enough after two games, the Group H joint leaders are also identical in goals scored and conceded after beating pool rivals Borussia Dortmund and APOEL Nicosia 3-1 and 3-0, respectively.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino left the helm of former club Espanyol before Real counterpart Zinedine Zidane rose into the continent's managerial hierarchy, and he'll hope seniority has a part to play on Tuesday.

Read on for all the necessary viewing details and live-stream information to tune into Tuesday's clash, complete with the latest team news.

Date: Tuesday, October 17

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Live Stream: BT Sport app (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Team News and Preview

Los Blancos had a number of key faces missing from Saturday's 2-1 win at Getafe for various reasons, but Wales winger Gareth Bale will be noted as the key absence after suffering a recurrence of his calf injury last month.

Former Spurs star Luka Modric will be fit to face his old club, but Bale's situation is more bleak, and Zidane addressed the media on Friday, when he was unable to give a reliable estimate on the Welshman's return, per Reuters (h/t Eurosport UK):

"I can't say when he'll be back, but he's better, I can't say if he'll return in a week or 10 days, we'll have to see.

"He's getting better every day. He had two problems, one in Dortmund when he only seemed a bit worn out, and then he had a different problem with his calf. Now we have to take it easy with him and be patient."

Real were pleased to welcome left-backs Marcelo and Theo Hernandez back into their squads for Saturday's clash against Getafe, as well as playmaker Toni Kroos, per beIN Sports broadcaster Andres Cordero:

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas was rested for Saturday's win due to a knock but should be back between the posts in time for Tuesday's meeting, while Mateo Kovacic remains sidelined.

Earlier in October, Jose Felix Diaz of Spanish daily Marca reported Dani Carvajal was facing two months out due to a rare heart condition. Moroccan youngster Achraf Hakimi has impressed during the right-back's absence, although the more senior Nacho could be preferred against Tottenham.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema were the heroes for Zidane's side at Getafe, the latter scoring in his return for the club on a day of firsts for more than just Real, per Gracenote Live:

Meanwhile, Tottenham have a conundrum of their own after left-back Ben Davies missed Saturday's 1-0 win over Bournemouth due to illness. Alasdair Gold of Football.London provided an update from Pochettino after that result:

If Davies is absent, it means centre-back Jan Vertonghen will most likely again deputise on the left side of defence with Danny Rose only just returning to training after eight months out, per the Guardian's David Hytner.

Gold also provided updates from Pochettino on the fitness of winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, who came on against Bournemouth only to collide with enemy goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and land on his head:

"Nkoudou was a knock to his head. He hit his head on the floor. We need to assess him, but now he's good. He was a little bit dizzy after the action. But now he's better and we hope too that he starts to feel better for tomorrow and training."

Tottenham confirmed on Friday that Mousa Dembele and Erik Lamela were also back in training, although the clash with Real could be too soon for both, while Victor Wanyama also won't be back in time to face Los Merengues.