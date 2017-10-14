    EPL Results: Saturday's Week 8 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League Table

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2017

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City shoots during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Stoke City at Etihad Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
    Alex Livesey/Getty Images

    Manchester City continued their exceptional Premier League form with another lopsided win in Week 8, beating Stoke City, while Chelsea suffered a shock loss at Crystal Palace.

    Liverpool and Manchester United played out a goalless draw, and Tottenham Hotspur narrowly beat Bournemouth. Here's a look at Saturday's results:

    Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

    Burnley 1-1 West Ham United

    Crystal Palace 2-1 Chelsea

    Manchester City 7-2 Stoke City

    Swansea City 2-0 Huddersfield Town

    Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Bournemouth

    Watford vs. Arsenal

    For the full standings, visit WhoScored.com.

        

    Recap

    City had been in excellent form before the international break and picked up right where they left off against Stoke, scoring a remarkable seven goals. Gabriel Jesus bagged a brace, while David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Fernandinho and Bernardo Silva also got on the scoresheet.

    The star of the show was Kevin De Bruyne, however, who conducted the attack and picked out one exceptional pass after the other. Even Stoke's official Twitter account was impressed:

    The win took the Citizens up to first place in the standings, passing rivals United along the way. The Red Devils had momentarily taken sole possession of the top spot on Saturday after their goalless draw at Anfield.

    Liverpool and United served up a drab contest that didn't even come close to living up to the expectations, and per sportswriter Andy Mitten, it has become the norm:

    Fans were treated to much better during the afternoon slate, including one of the top upsets of the season. Winless Crystal Palace―who hadn't even scored a goal this season―somehow beat defending champions Chelsea 2-1 at home.

    Unsurprisingly, many praised Palace manager Roy Hodgson after the final whistle. The tactician has enjoyed much success against the Blues during his career, per OptaJoe:

    Christian Eriksen scored the only goal in Spurs' win over Bournemouth, and Arsenal will battle Watford later on Saturday.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Live: Watford vs. Arsenal

      Rob Smyth
      via the Guardian
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Ronaldo Scores Late Real Madrid Winner

      Gill Clark
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Ronaldo Does It AGAIN — Get a CR7 Shirt ⬇️

      Fanatics
      via Fanatics
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Neymar Goes Missing in Scrappy PSG Win

      Gianni Verschueren
      via Bleacher Report