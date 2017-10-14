EPL Results: Saturday's Week 8 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League Table

EPL Results: Saturday's Week 8 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League TableOctober 14, 2017
Manchester City continued their exceptional Premier League form with another lopsided win in Week 8, beating Stoke City, while Chelsea suffered a shock loss at Crystal Palace.
Liverpool and Manchester United played out a goalless draw, and Tottenham Hotspur narrowly beat Bournemouth. Here's a look at Saturday's results:
Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United
Burnley 1-1 West Ham United
Crystal Palace 2-1 Chelsea
Manchester City 7-2 Stoke City
Swansea City 2-0 Huddersfield Town
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Bournemouth
Watford vs. Arsenal
Recap
City had been in excellent form before the international break and picked up right where they left off against Stoke, scoring a remarkable seven goals. Gabriel Jesus bagged a brace, while David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Fernandinho and Bernardo Silva also got on the scoresheet.
The star of the show was Kevin De Bruyne, however, who conducted the attack and picked out one exceptional pass after the other. Even Stoke's official Twitter account was impressed:
Stoke City FC @stokecity
Kevin De Bruyne gets the @ManCity man of the match 👏 Sometimes, you have to hold your hand up and appreciate the opposition. (7-2) #SCFC2017-10-14 15:49:09
The win took the Citizens up to first place in the standings, passing rivals United along the way. The Red Devils had momentarily taken sole possession of the top spot on Saturday after their goalless draw at Anfield.
Liverpool and United served up a drab contest that didn't even come close to living up to the expectations, and per sportswriter Andy Mitten, it has become the norm:
Andy Mitten @AndyMitten
Another underwhelming match between England's biggest two. When was last great one? Doesn't come close to clasico with Spain's biggest two.2017-10-14 13:19:52
Fans were treated to much better during the afternoon slate, including one of the top upsets of the season. Winless Crystal Palace―who hadn't even scored a goal this season―somehow beat defending champions Chelsea 2-1 at home.
Unsurprisingly, many praised Palace manager Roy Hodgson after the final whistle. The tactician has enjoyed much success against the Blues during his career, per OptaJoe:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
1 - Roy Hodgson is 1 of 2 managers to win against Chelsea with four different @premierleague clubs - the other being Sam Allardyce. Messiah. https://t.co/i286N1YS1y2017-10-14 16:01:01
Christian Eriksen scored the only goal in Spurs' win over Bournemouth, and Arsenal will battle Watford later on Saturday.