Maribor vs. Liverpool: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Liverpool continue their 2017/18 UEFA Champions League campaign with a trip to Slovenia to take on Maribor on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's men face Group E's bottom side in need of a win to boost their hopes of qualification. They have managed just two points from their opening two games.

The Slovenian champions were comfortably beaten 3-0 in Sevilla last time out in the competition after opening with a draw at home to Spartak Moscow.

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 17

Time: 7:45 p.m. (BST) / 2:45 p.m. (ET)

TV: BT Sport (UK), Fox Sports (U.S.)

Stream: BT Sport App, Fox Soccer Match Pass, fubo.tv

Team News

Liverpool have no new injury problems but will still be without Sadio Mane due to a hamstring problem.

Adam Lallana is also still sidelined, but the club are hopeful he will be back before the end of the month, per Paul Gorst at the Liverpool Echo.

Manager Jurgen Klopp may also look to rotate his squad, particularly as his club are in the midst of a tricky run of fixtures.

The Reds drew 0-0 with Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday and will head to Wembley Stadium to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the same competition on Sunday.

Preview

Liverpool travel to Maribor yet to win in the Champions League this season, but they now face two games against the Slovenians, who are widely viewed as the weakest team in the group.

Football writer Artur Petrosyan illustrated how Liverpool's fixture list now gives them the chance to regain some momentum after a disappointing start to the season:

Liverpool's Champions League campaign has been characteristic of their season as a whole, with wasteful finishing and poor defending costing them points.

The Reds dominated Spartak Moscow but could only manage a 1-1 draw in Russia, and they let a 2-1 lead slip at home to Sevilla as they were held again.

With Sevilla and Spartak Moscow now facing each other twice, two wins over Maribor would put Liverpool right back into contention.

Football writer Joel Rabinowitz feels that Liverpool's performance against Manchester United was reason for optimism:

Liverpool have looked vulnerable defensively this season, but the clean sheet against United may give the back line confidence going into the game.

The Reds will also need to be sharp in attack and must take their chances to avoid further disappointment.

However, with Mohamed Salah in good form and Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge all available, the visitors should have too much firepower for Maribor.