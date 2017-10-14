EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Saturday's Week 8 Results and Top Scorers

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester City duo Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were both on target as the Sky Blues demolished Stoke City 7-2 on Saturday.

Jesus scored twice and Sterling grabbed a goal, with both players now on six for the season in the Premier League, just one behind top scorer Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku had a difficult afternoon with Manchester United at Anfield, failing to score, while Harry Kane was also denied as goal as Tottenham Hotspur beat Bournemouth 1-0 at Wembley Stadium.

Read on for the latest Premier League standings and the top-flight's leading goalscorers so far.

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City 22 (25)

2. Manchester United 20 (19)

3. Tottenham Hotspur 17 (10)

4. Watford 15 (0)

5. Chelsea 13 (5)

6. Arsenal 13 (2)

7. Burnley 13 (2)

8. Liverpool 13 (1)

9. Newcastle United 10 (1)

10. West Bromwich Albion 9 (-2)

11. Huddersfield Town 9 (-4)

12. Southampton 8 (-2)

13. Swansea City 8 (-3)

14. West Ham United 8 (-6)

15. Stoke City 8 (-9)

16. Brighton & Hove Albion 7 (-4)

17. Everton 7 (-8)

18. Leicester City 5 (-3)

19. Bournemouth 4 (-8)

20. Crystal Palace 3 (-16)

Top Scorers (Goals)

Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United (7)

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City (6)

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City (6)

Alvaro Morata, Chelsea (6)

Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City (6)

Jamie Vardy, Leicester City (5)

Leroy Sane, Manchester City (4)

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool (4)

Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal (4)

Tammy Abraham, Swansea City (4)

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur (6)

Manchester City had Sergio Aguero on the bench but still managed to thrash Stoke with quickfire goals from Jesus and Sterling making it 2-0 after just 19 minutes.

The Brazilian has proved an exceptional buy for City and is continuing the form he showed in his debut campaign, as noted by Squawka:

Sterling has also been in ruthless form for City, and his improved showing in front of goal is shown by Opta:

Goals from David Silva, Fernandinho, Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva completed the rout, but the real star of the star was undoubtedly Kevin De Bruyne.

The midfielder grabbed two assists, with his passing and playmaking simply sublime. He did not put a foot wrong all game, according to ESPN FC's Jonathan Smith:

The win leaves City two points clear at the top. With 29 goals in just eight games, their forwards are in irresistible form currently.

Manchester United remain second but lost ground on City after being held to a goalless draw at Anfield in a game that failed to live up to its billing.

There was frustration for Lukaku, who had to wait until the 17th minute just to get his first touch of the ball, per Sky Sports Statto:

Jose Mourinho employed a conservative approach, with Lukaku frequently isolated, but the tactics were defended by football writer Liam Canning:

With Lukaku and Anthony Martial going into the game in good form, United were expected to provide more of a threat to a Liverpool defence that has looked vulnerable all season.

Liverpool had the best chance of the game, but David De Gea saved brilliantly from Joel Matip, and the hosts were unable to break down a disciplined and determined visiting side in a game of few chances.

Elsewhere, Harry Kane was unable to continue his goalscoring form, with Christian Eriksen instead the man to give Spurs the three points.

Kane failed to find the target for Spurs for the first time in six games, and Mauricio Pochettino's men will want him back in form as they head to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid next.