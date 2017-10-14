Cristiano Ronaldo's Late Goal Secures Win for Real Madrid vs. Getafe

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Real Madrid needed a late goal from Cristiano Ronaldo to secure a 2-1 La Liga win over Getafe on Saturday.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring for visitors Real in the first half, but the hosts managed to level the game after the break when Jorge Molina bundled home an equaliser.

Ronaldo then missed a glorious chance to restore Madrid's lead before making amends with five minutes to go.

The forward smashed home on the half-volley after a superb lofted pass over the defence by substitute Isco to secure the victory.

Real Madrid were without Gareth Bale, Keylor Navas and Dani Carvajal for the clash but still named a strong lineup.

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane also appeared to have shifted formation slightly, with Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez out wide and Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in attack.

La Liga shared the two teams via their official Twitter account:

The match was also notable for being Zidane's 100th match in charge of Los Blancos, and his impressive record was noted by Football Espana:



The first half was a scrappy affair, with chances at a premium for both sides. Ronaldo went closest in the early stages, but his fierce shot from the edge of the box was smartly saved by goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Much of the early entertainment came from a pitch invader who, dressed in full Real Madrid kit, approached Ronaldo before being escorted off the pitch.

Football writer Sid Lowe captured the action as it unfolded:

Back on the pitch, Madrid were slowly ramping up the pressure and managed to make it tell a little over five minutes before half-time.

Getafe were guilty of giving the ball away cheaply, which allowed the visitors to break and find Benzema, who went past Vitorino Antunes before slotting past Guita.

The goal was the striker's first in La Liga this season, as noted by Opta:

However, Madrid were not convincing, and Getafe managed to level 10 minutes after the break.

Again the goal came from a counter-attack, with Molina bundling home Faycal Fajr's cross.

Football writer Kieran Canning was not impressed with Madrid's defending:

Ronaldo had a glorious chance to restore the visitors' lead, but the Portugal international somehow missed a header from just two yards out at the far post.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan highlighted Ronaldo's fortunes in front of goal so far this season:

Madrid then got the ball in the back of the net through substitute Theo Hernandez, but it was correctly ruled out for offside.

Soon after, Ronaldo managed to make amends for his earlier miss, firing home late on after great work from substitute Isco.

The Spain international's cameo from the bench proved yet again how crucial he is for both club and country, according to football journalist Rik Sharma:

The goal was Ronaldo's first in the league this season and another crucial strike for Madrid, who found it tough going once more during this campaign.

Zidane's men were far from their free-flowing, attacking best, but they still managed to take the three points to avoid falling any further behind leaders Barcelona, who face a tough trip to Atletico Madrid later on Saturday.