Marwin Gonzalez Joined Wife Noel in Hospital for Birth of 3rd Child After Game 1

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Astros top-level utilityman Marwin Gonzalez experienced multiple highs Friday, helping his team take a 1-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series and going to the hospital where his wife, Noel, gave birth to the couple's third child.

Per ESPN's Scott Lauber, Gonzalez received a security escort out of Minute Maid Park following his postgame press conference to be present at a local hospital as his wife was giving birth.

Lauber noted Gonzalez jokingly said he was thinking of naming the couple's new baby boy after either Jose Altuve or Dallas Keuchel.

Before that, Gonzalez played a significant role in Houston's 2-1 win. He threw out Greg Bird at home plate after Aaron Judge singled to end the top of the fifth inning.

The Astros had just taken a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Keuchel had been cruising heading into the fifth, allowing just two singles. The left-hander finished with 10 strikeouts over seven innings.

The Yankees finally got on the board in the top of the ninth when Bird hit a solo homer off Astros closer Ken Giles, making Gonzalez's throw look even bigger in hindsight.

Gonzalez, 28, is having a year to remember. He set career highs with a .303/.377/.530 slash line and 23 home runs with 90 RBI in 134 regular-season games.