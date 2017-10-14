    Rex and Rob Ryan Won't Be Prosecuted for Nashville Fight

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2017

    Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, left, and coach Rob Ryan work on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Buffalo won 33-18. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
    Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

    Former NFL coaches Rex and Rob Ryan will not face charges following an altercation at a Nashville Margaritaville restaurant in June.

    Per TMZ SportsNashville police spokesperson Noelle Yazdani said the district attorney won't be pursuing charges against the Ryan brothers, and the case is closed.

    The incident occurred June 3, when TMZ Sports reported another patron, Matt Havel, approached the Ryans' table and appeared to say something that led to shouting from Rex and a shove from Rob.

    Havel filed a simple assault police report against the brothers afterward.

    Jessica Aronica, whose boyfriend was in the restaurant, told Larry Brown Sports that "a guy walked up to [Rob and Rex] and threw a margarita at Rex's face."

    The brothers worked together for the Buffalo Bills last season, with Rex serving as head coach and Rob as an assistant head coach. They were fired before the Bills' final game, after the team posted a 7-8 record through Week 16.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Picks for Every Week 6 NFL Game

      Chris Simms
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Elliott Ban Will Be Petitioned by NFLPA

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      #NoScript Ep. 1: Race Track ➡️ Sideshow

      No Script with Marshawn Lynch
      via Facebook
      NFL logo
      NFL

      4 Rookie QBs. 4 Unique, Wild Rides

      Tyler Dunne
      via Bleacher Report