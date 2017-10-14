Rex and Rob Ryan Won't Be Prosecuted for Nashville Fight

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Former NFL coaches Rex and Rob Ryan will not face charges following an altercation at a Nashville Margaritaville restaurant in June.

Per TMZ Sports, Nashville police spokesperson Noelle Yazdani said the district attorney won't be pursuing charges against the Ryan brothers, and the case is closed.

The incident occurred June 3, when TMZ Sports reported another patron, Matt Havel, approached the Ryans' table and appeared to say something that led to shouting from Rex and a shove from Rob.

Havel filed a simple assault police report against the brothers afterward.

Jessica Aronica, whose boyfriend was in the restaurant, told Larry Brown Sports that "a guy walked up to [Rob and Rex] and threw a margarita at Rex's face."

The brothers worked together for the Buffalo Bills last season, with Rex serving as head coach and Rob as an assistant head coach. They were fired before the Bills' final game, after the team posted a 7-8 record through Week 16.