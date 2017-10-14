    Alex Rodriguez Says PED Suspension Cost Him His Reputation, More Than $40M

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2017

    FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2016 file photo, New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez reacts after striking out swinging against Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium in New York. On his first day as a New York Yankees spring training guest instructor, 41-year-old Alex Rodriguez maintained he will not attempt a comeback as a player, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Alex Rodriguez's use of performance-enhancing drugs during his Major League Baseball career came at a high cost personally and financially.

    In an interview on Undeniable with Joe Buck (via ESPN.com), Rodriguez said he lost his reputation and cost himself over $40 million in salary by taking steroids:

    "Yeah, I mean there's so many frustrating things when you look back at that. Number one, you have a guaranteed contract for hundreds of millions of dollars. Literally, you can sit on the couch and get fat. Right, how stupid can you be? ... This thing cost me over $40 million. And it cost me my reputation, and it may have cost me the Hall of Fame and a number of other things."

    Rodriguez was suspended for the entire 2014 season after he was named among athletes who obtained illegal performance-enhancing drugs and human growth hormone in the Biogenesis scandal.

    In addition to sitting out all 162 games for the New York Yankees in 2014, Rodriguez received less than $3 million of his $25 million base salary for the season.

    Rodriguez told Buck he would wake up some nights in 2014 asking himself: "How the F did I get myself in this position?' I'm the only jackass that has pocket aces and figures out a way to lose the hand."

    Rodriguez had a successful return in 2015 with 33 home runs in 151 games, but he struggled with a .200/.247/.351 slash line in 65 games in 2016 before moving into a special advisor role with the Yankees after playing his final game Aug. 12.

