Luke Falk Throws 5 INTs as Washington State Is Upset by Cal, Vic Enwere

The Washington State Cougars, who came into Friday night ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25, fell from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 37-3 loss to the California Golden Bears.

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk, who entered the matchup with two interceptions in six games, was picked off five times and was sacked nine times.

Cal senior running back Vic Enwere led the offense with a season-high 102 rushing yards on 22 carries.

