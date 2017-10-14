    Luke Falk Throws 5 INTs as Washington State Is Upset by Cal, Vic Enwere

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2017

    BERKELEY, CA - OCTOBER 13: Vic Enwere #23 and Ross Bowers #3 of the California Golden Bears celebrates after Enwere scored a touchdown against the Washington State Cougars during the first quarter of their NCAA football game at California Memorial Stadium on October 13, 2017 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    The Washington State Cougars, who came into Friday night ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25, fell from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 37-3 loss to the California Golden Bears.

    Washington State quarterback Luke Falk, who entered the matchup with two interceptions in six games, was picked off five times and was sacked nine times.

    Cal senior running back Vic Enwere led the offense with a season-high 102 rushing yards on 22 carries.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      No. 2 Clemson Upset by Syracuse

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Kelly Bryant (Concussion) Exits Game vs. Syracuse

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      CFB Week 7 Picks for Every Game

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      UNC Avoids Punishment in Academic Fraud Case

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report