Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on David Silva, Leander Dendoncker

Pep Guardiola wants David Silva to sign a new contract with Manchester City but admitted it's down to sporting director Txiki Begiristain to get a deal done, with the club and the player's representatives reportedly discussing a one-year extension.

Silva's contract expires in 2019, but Richard Tanner of the Daily Express has revealed how Begiristain has been negotiating to extend the playmaker's stay. It's something Guardiola would welcome, with the manager feeling veteran schemer Silva is still an important part of City's fabric, per Tanner:

"We'd like him to stay but it's up to him and Txiki to decide. He's a special player who I like a lot – a competitor, a fighter, a winner, he has the quality to keep the ball. He is so important. You have to be so happy because we have him. His reputation is world-wide.

"He loves to be here because he's part of the history, like Joe Hart, Vncent Kompany, Yaya Toure and Sergio Aguero. He's one of the guys who have given this club the important step. They have helped us a lot."

Guardiola is right to want to keep Silva for as long as possible. He may be 31, but the midfielder is still essential to the stylish, pass-and-move game City play.

Silva's vision, creativity and technique are the qualities Guardiola's artful and possession-heavy style of play is built on. The City boss has been putting Silva in better positions to bring those attributes to bear in the final third this season.

The process has involved pushing Silva further forward while having fellow attack-minded midfielder Kevin De Bruyne occupy a deeper role. It's worked a treat for Silva, who has provided eight assists in Premier League and UEFA Champions League action combined this season, per WhoScored.com.

Meanwhile, Duncan Alexander of the Premier League's official website cited statistical analysis from Opta that identifies Silva as the player most "consistently involved in progressive play."

Silva's enduring value is obvious, but City are in an enviable position when it comes to deciding his future. Keeping him would maintain the strength of the creative department in Guardiola's squad, but City are also prepared for losing a player with Silva's qualities.

The club signed the 23-year-old Bernardo Silva from AS Monaco in the summer, while the 17-year-old academy product Phil Foden impressed his manager during pre-season, per Rory O'Callaghan.

Having this level of quality in reserve means keeping the elder Silva doesn't have to be a priority for City. However, if the club is determined to keep one of its best players around, Guardiola's side would be smart to act fast since Silva has been linked with a move to La Liga side Las Palmas once his contract expires by Diego Felix of AS.

City can't lose no matter what happens during the negotiations over Silva's future thanks to their strength in depth in midfield.

Things in the middle would look even stronger if City can beat local rivals Manchester United to the signing of Anderlecht's Leander Dendoncker. The Manchester clubs are both showing interest in Dendoncker after having the 22-year-old scouted during Anderlecht's latest league game, according to Steve Goodman of The Sun.

Significantly, Goodman pointed out that City could be in the stronger position to sign the midfielder, with Dendoncker "strongly tempted by the prospect of a move to the Etihad, where he would link up with national team-mates Vincent Kompany and Kevin De Bruyne."

Unlike many of City's midfielders, Dendoncker offers a more physical style of play. He is a destructive powerhouse who operates at the base of midfield, helping shield the defence.

Guardiola already has Fernandinho in this key role, but there is little cover for the Brazil international. Fernando was sold to Galatasaray in the summer, Ilkay Gundogan has had his injury problems and Yaya Toure is 34.

The latter pair are better further up the pitch anyway, so Dendoncker makes sense as a target for City thanks to his defensive instincts.

Further forward, keeping Silva would mean City could still boast arguably the most creative midfield in England's top flight.