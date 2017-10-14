NFL Predictions Week 6: Final Odds Projections and Fantasy Stars to Watch

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Week 6 of the NFL season started on an interesting note as the Philadelphia Eagles, sans star left tackle Lane Johnson, secured a key road win by defeating the Carolina Panthers 28-23 on Thursday Night Football.

The Eagles now stand alone as the NFC's No. 1 seed, just one year after finishing 7-9.

Here's a look at the rest of this week's matchups, alongside score and fantasy star picks for each game. All odds are via OddsShark unless otherwise noted.

Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens (-6.5, 39.5)

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will be making his second career NFL start, and his first on the road, against the Baltimore Ravens, an inconsistent squad that is a dominant defensive force at its best.

Expect the Dr. Jekyll Ravens to appear in this game, sacking Trubisky a few times and forcing a couple picks.

Pick: Baltimore 23, Chicago 13

Fantasy Star: Baltimore D/ST

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans (-9, 47)

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson has thrown 11 touchdown passes and rushed for one more in his last three games. He's shown immense potential over these last few weeks and has quickly become one of the league's most exciting players.

Against a Browns defense that struggles against the pass, Watson should shine.

Pick: Houston 30, Cleveland 21

Fantasy Star: Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints (-4, 50)

Per Football Outsiders, the New Orleans Saints rank fifth-last in defending No. 1 wide receivers, which bodes well for Detroit Lions wideout Golden Tate.

He may have the best individual performance on the day, but the Saints offense as a whole has too many weapons for the Lions to handle.

Look for wide receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara in particular to have good outings.

Pick: New Orleans 27, Detroit 20

Fantasy Star: Detroit Lions WR Golden Tate

Green Bay Packers (-3, 44.5) at Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs is out with a groin injury, so No. 2 wideout Adam Thielen will likely pick up more of the slack.

Thielen is one of the most underrated receivers in the game, as he routinely makes tough, contested catches downfield.

If the offensive line gives quarterback Case Keenum enough time, the Vikings should be able to attack the Packers secondary and Thielen will have the potential for a 10-catch day.

However, Minnesota won't have enough firepower to match Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the host of talent around him. Green Bay will secure the road win.

Pick: Green Bay 31, Minnesota 28

Fantasy Star: Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons (-13, 46)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is doubtful with an ankle injury suffered last Sunday.

The Fins offense has been struggling all season, having scored just three touchdowns in four games. Now they will probably be without one of their two best receivers against the Atlanta Falcons and star pass-rusher Vic Beasley, who could have a monster day.

Look for the Falcons to have a bounce-back game following a home loss to the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago.

Pick: Atlanta 27, Miami 6

Fantasy Star: Atlanta D/ST

New England Patriots (-9.5, 47.5) at New York Jets

It's anyone's guess as to which running back or pass-catcher will light it up for the New England Patriots in a given week, so quarterback Tom Brady is the safe bet to be the fantasy star.

Brady has thrown 11 touchdown passes this season, and his 68.2 percent completion rate is the second-highest of his career, only behind the 68.9 percent mark set in his record-breaking 2007 campaign. He'll have another good afternoon in the Meadowlands.

Pick: New England 31, Jets 17

Fantasy Star: New England Patriots QB Tom Brady

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins (-10, 46.5)

The San Francisco 49ers have been in each of their last four games (two of which have been overtime losses). They've lost those contests by a combined 11 points.

Eventually those losses will turn into wins, but this is their third straight road game. It's also a difficult endeavor for any team based in the western United States to play a game in the east at 10 a.m. PT.

Washington's defense will have a big game in a comfortable win.

Pick: Washington 27, San Francisco 10

Fantasy Star: Washington D/ST

Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5, 42)

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley should be getting the ball early and often against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that just picked off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The Rams should try to avoid throwing against one of the league's best units against the pass, so Gurley will be this game's fantasy star as he accumulates yards and receptions all game.

However, look for the home team to win late thanks to the tough running of another young star, Leonard Fournette.

Pick: Jacksonville 20, Los Angeles 19

Fantasy Star: Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1, 45.5) at Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have been giving up deep passes at an alarming rate this year and did so twice in a 34-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson is one of the fastest wideouts in the game and can take the top off any defense. He'll do so here with a few big plays in a close Bucs road victory.

Pick: Tampa Bay 24, Arizona 17

Fantasy Star: Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR DeSean Jackson

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (-4, 46.5)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt will face a Pittsburgh Steelers team that gave up monster games to the Chicago Bears' Jordan Howard (166 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns) and Fournette (184 yards and two scores).

Hunt is home, and the Chiefs are favored, so this game sets up well for another monster day. The Chiefs may look to give the ball to their star back to chew up the clock late in the game too.

In the end, Hunt will lead the favored Chiefs to a 6-0 record.

Pick: Kansas City 27, Pittsburgh 17

Fantasy Star: Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt

Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders (-5.5, 51.5)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is coming back after missing one full game and part of a second with a back injury, so look for him to connect with wideout Michael Crabtree on a few big plays to put the Silver and Black in the win column.

Per Pro Football Reference, Crabtree has a 79.2 percent catch rate thus far, which is one of the best marks in the NFL. He could be in line for a productive outing.

Pick: Oakland 27, Los Angeles 24

Fantasy Star: Oakland Raiders WR Michael Crabtree

New York Giants at Denver Broncos (-11.5, 38.5)

Big Blue won't have its top three wide receivers as they all suffered injuries last Sunday, and one of its top cornerbacks (Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie) has been suspended indefinitely by head coach Ben McAdoo.

This is a clear recipe for disaster as the team struggles on the field and has turmoil off it, so it's hard to see the Giants staying competitive. The Broncos defense should stifle any New York offensive effort.

Pick: Denver 27, New York 10

Fantasy Star: Denver Broncos D/ST

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (No Line)

No line exists as we await the official word on Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota. Per Terry McCormick of Titans Insider, Mariota was limited in practice on Friday.

Head coach Mike Mularkey provided some comments regarding Mariota's status: "It might be a game-time decision, but I don't know about a percentage, I don't know what that is. Can he play and not risk himself to further injury? That's the biggest thing."

If Mariota goes, the Titans should hold serve at home. The Colts rank fifth-last in the NFL in pass defense, per Football Outsiders. Even if Mariota's rushing ability is hindered by the hamstring injury suffered against the Houston Texans two weeks ago, he should be able to do damage from the pocket.

If he doesn't go, this game could play out much differently, with the Titans relying on their run game to carry the offensive load.

Should that be the case, give the slightest of edges to Tennessee to hold on for a lower-scoring victory behind the tough running of DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry.

Star left tackle Taylor Lewan should also be returning from a knee injury as he was practiced fully on Friday, per McCormick. That will be a big boost to the Titans offense.

Pick (if Mariota plays): Tennessee 24, Indianapolis 17

Fantasy Star: Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota

Pick (if Mariota sits): Tennessee 17, Indianapolis 14

Fantasy Star: Tennessee Titans RB DeMarco Murray

Writer's Note: Predictions may change throughout the week due to a variety of factors, such as injuries, coaching decisions or further statistical or game-tape evaluations.