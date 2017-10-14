Neville and the Top Superstars to Quit WWE in Their Primes

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Kalisto may have won the Cruiserweight Championship Monday night, but the biggest news for the 205 Live roster this week has nothing to do with the title change.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc), Neville quit WWE after it became clear he would be relegated to the cruiserweight division for the foreseeable future.

The news shocked fans, who had enjoyed watching The King of the Cruiserweights reign over the division with an iron fist since December 2016.

News of someone quitting WWE is always a little surprising because the company is perceived to be the only place for wrestlers to make a good living by many fans, but that is no longer the case.

Many Superstars have been able to make comfortable livings working for Ring of Honor, TNA, New Japan and various promotions in Mexico, Europe and across North America.

WWE has yet to release an official statement regarding Neville's status, but the lack of a denial from The Man Gravity Forgot may be the best indicator of his departure.

Retiring when you reach a certain age is one thing, but choosing to leave the biggest wrestling promotion in the world in the middle of your career is both risky and admirable. Let's take a look at some of the other top Superstars who chose to leave WWE during their primes.