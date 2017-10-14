Neville and the Top Superstars to Quit WWE in Their PrimesOctober 14, 2017
Neville and the Top Superstars to Quit WWE in Their Primes
Kalisto may have won the Cruiserweight Championship Monday night, but the biggest news for the 205 Live roster this week has nothing to do with the title change.
According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc), Neville quit WWE after it became clear he would be relegated to the cruiserweight division for the foreseeable future.
The news shocked fans, who had enjoyed watching The King of the Cruiserweights reign over the division with an iron fist since December 2016.
News of someone quitting WWE is always a little surprising because the company is perceived to be the only place for wrestlers to make a good living by many fans, but that is no longer the case.
Many Superstars have been able to make comfortable livings working for Ring of Honor, TNA, New Japan and various promotions in Mexico, Europe and across North America.
WWE has yet to release an official statement regarding Neville's status, but the lack of a denial from The Man Gravity Forgot may be the best indicator of his departure.
Retiring when you reach a certain age is one thing, but choosing to leave the biggest wrestling promotion in the world in the middle of your career is both risky and admirable. Let's take a look at some of the other top Superstars who chose to leave WWE during their primes.
The Rock
Some people leave WWE because they aren't finding success, but The Rock chose to leave because he was becoming too successful.
The more offers he received from Hollywood for big roles and bigger paychecks, the harder it was for The Great One to justify putting his body on the line in the ring.
Rocky has since become one of the biggest movie stars in the world, but he chose to return in 2011 for a series of matches after a seven-year absence.
Dwayne Johnson is busier than he has ever been. He has a hit show with Ballers, several big-budget movies set for release over the next few years and other business ventures.
It's hard to imagine him returning for more than a one-off appearance in the near future, but WWE fans will always welcome him back with open arms.
Rey Mysterio
Neville is hardly the first cruiserweight to find frustration in the land of giants. Not only did Austin Aries quit earlier this year, but Rey Mysterio chose to leave back in 2015.
He didn't necessarily quit, but he let his contract expire when he surely could have made a new deal with management. His final match was a loss against Bad News Barrett on the April 7, 2014, episode of Raw.
Not only was he a unique Superstar, but his popularity meant big bucks in merchandise sales. He was marketable to every demographic and had his own style in the ring.
Mysterio has made appearances in AAA and Lucha Underground, as well as a number of indy promotions. A return might seem unlikely, but even The Hardy Boyz found their way back to WWE, so anything is possible.
Scott Hall and Kevin Nash
The introduction of Nitro may have been the official start of the Monday Night War between WWE and WCW, but many would argue it began in earnest the night Scott Hall appeared in the crowd during an episode of Nitro.
The former Razor Ramon was soon joined by Kevin Nash. The two popular WWE Superstars had been wooed to WCW by Ted Turner's checkbook and Eric Bischoff's vision for the future.
The New World Order gave WCW and edge over WWE and helped the company win the ratings battle for 84 consecutive weeks.
Hall and Nash were instrumental in making the angle work, but it was a big gamble. They gave up top spots in WWE to join what was technically the underdog promotion.
Randy Savage
Randy Savage was one of the biggest WWE stars of the '80s and early '90s, but he chose to leave when he still had plenty of good years left in his career.
Savage had been saddled with a commentary position by chairman Vince McMahon when he wanted nothing more than to be a wrestler.
He worked a few programs with Jake Roberts and The Ultimate Warrior, but he still ended up leaving for WCW in 1994.
The Macho Man won four WCW World Championships and the 1995 World War 3 match, so he clearly had a lot left to give in the ring when McMahon sat him at the announcer's table.
Savage never returned to WWE, but he finally took his rightful place in the Hall of Fame in 2015.
Beth Phoenix
During a time when the women in WWE were known as Divas and their matches were routinely shorter than three minutes, Beth Phoenix was one of the few bright spots.
Her obvious love of wrestling, athleticism and power set her apart from most of the roster, so it was a shock when she decided to retire in 2012. Her final match was against AJ Lee on the October 29, 2012, episode of Raw.
She was only 32 at the time, but she had already established herself as a veteran after working in the business for over a decade.
Phoenix has gone on to start a family with Adam "Edge" Copeland and became the youngest person to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. If you didn't see her induction speech, you should take the time to do so because it was one of the best of the night.
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes had every tool necessary to be a WWE champion, but for some reason, management never gave him the main event run he deserved.
After almost a decade working for the company, WWE decided to turn him into a knockoff of his brother's character, Goldust, called Stardust.
Rhodes made the gimmick fun and had some memorable feuds, but it felt like he was destined for greater things. He requested his release last year following four straight losses to Apollo Crews and hasn't looked back since.
The American Nightmare ran through a list of dream opponents on the indy scene before winning the ROH Championship and joining The Bullet Club in NJPW.
Between his booking fee and merchandise sales, Rhodes is likely doing better financially than some of the guys lower on the totem pole in WWE.
Most of the Hart Family
Everyone knows Bret Hart left WWE for WCW in 1997, but nobody ever talks about how Jim Neidhart and The British Bulldog followed him.
The only member of the Hart Foundation who stayed in WWE was Owen Hart. Bret, Neidhart and Davey Boy Smith all went to WCW after the events at Survivor Series '97.
Bret's career was cut short by concussion-related issues, but Smith and Neidhart both returned to WWE for short stints after a few years of being away.
Most of the Hart family has a good relationship with WWE these days, but tensions with some family members have kept the late Owen and Davey Boy out of the Hall of Fame.
Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan has come and gone from WWE many times throughout his storied career, but his most surprising exit was his second in 1993.
The Hulkster was the undisputed biggest star in wrestling, and it was all thanks to how hard McMahon had pushed him for several years.
Despite a string of popular family-friendly action movies and a TV series called Thunder in Paradise, Hogan's Hollywood career never materialized in the way he had hoped.
He made a few appearances for NJPW before joining WCW in 1994. Hogan ended up returning to WWE in 2002, 2005 and 2014, which makes him one of the few people to come and go at least five times.
Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar is a once-in-a-generation athlete who has excelled at almost everything he has tried to do, so it's no surprise he has found so much success in both WWE and MMA.
The universal champion's first run with WWE lasted just three years. He chose to leave WWE in 2004 at the height of his run to pursue a career as a football player following a heavily criticized match against Goldberg at WrestleMania XX.
Despite being signed by the Minnesota Vikings, he only ever played in a few pre-season games before the team released him.
After an eight-year hiatus, Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012 on an episode of Raw, attacking John Cena and setting the first major feud of his second run in motion.
When Lesnar left in 2004, he walked away from millions of dollars to chase a dream he knew he might not achieve. It takes a certain kind of courage to do something that risky.
CM Punk and AJ Lee
Two of the most high-profile incidents involving Superstars quitting WWE involved real-life husband and wife CM Punk and AJ Lee.
Punk was one of the biggest stars WWE had, but he always seemed frustrated playing at second banana to John Cena. Add in a medical dispute with the company's top doctor, and you have a recipe for someone who is willing to walk away from fame and fortune.
AJ was Punk's partner when he walked out on the company in January 2014, so she ended up in a tough spot. She could either ride out her contract knowing she would never be booked fairly again, request her release knowing it might not be granted or retire from the spot altogether.
She chose the third option and departed the company in 2015. She has since become a best-selling author, thereby proving she could be successful outside the ring.
Just about every WWE fan would love to see Punk, AJ or both return to WWE, but it seems unlikely to happen given the circumstances. Then again, Hart and McMahon patched things up after the Montreal Screw Job, so anything is possible.