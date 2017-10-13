Los Angeles Chargers vs. Oakland Raiders Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers ran up a 19-4 run in the rivalry with the Oakland Raiders from 2003 to 2014, but Oakland has taken the past four meetings outright and covered the spread in six of the past nine.

In the 115th regular-season edition of this West Coast rivalry, the Raiders host the Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

NFL point spread: The Raiders opened as 3.5-point favorites; the total was 51.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 23.5-18.5 Raiders. NFL picks on every game.

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Chargers Can Cover the Spread

After coming close a couple of times, the Chargers grabbed their first victory of the season, 27-22 over the New York Giants, last time out. Los Angeles spotted New York the game's first nine points and trailed 22-17 late, but a Nick Novak field goal, a Melvin Gordon touchdown and a Tre Boston interception stole the victory.

On the day, the Chargers outgained the Giants 382-335, held a 32-28 edge in time of possession and won the turnover battle 2-1. And that was just enough for the outright win as three-point dogs.

Los Angeles has outgained three of its five opponents this season.

Earlier this year, the Chargers had a chance to force overtime against the Denver Broncos but had a late field goal blocked. Just after that, they lost to the Miami Dolphins on a missed field goal in the final seconds. And in Week 4, Los Angeles lost to the Philadelphia Eagles by two points.

Turn a few plays around here and there, and the Chargers might be 3-2 rather than 1-4.

Why the Raiders Can Cover the Spread

The Raiders are tying to halt a three-game losing streak, and it looks like they will get quarterback Derek Carr back for this week. Oakland tried to make a go of it with backup EJ Manuel in Week 5, but lost at home to the Baltimore Ravens 30-17.

The Raiders fell down to the Ravens 14-0 four minutes into the game, later trailed 21-3, pulled to within 24-17 in the third quarter but couldn't get any closer. Oakland gave up an early Baltimore touchdown on a fumble returned for a score, and later made a questionable decision to punt from Ravens territory on a 4th-and-3, down by two scores in the fourth quarter.

In Week 4, the Raiders, even after losing Carr to a back injury, only trailed at Denver by six late and had the ball in Broncos territory before a Manuel interception spelled the end. Prior to that game, Oakland was 16-5 SU and 15-6 ATS over Carr's previous 21 starts.

Smart Pick

The past three meetings in this series have been decided by exactly three points, and there's little reason to believe this game won't be close as well. In fact, the dog has covered eight of the past 10 meetings between these teams. That sounds like the smart pick in this spot too.

NFL Betting Trends

The Chargers are 20-7 ATS in their past 27 games on the road against the Raiders.

The total has gone over in seven of the Chargers' past 10 games on the road against the Raiders.

The Raiders are 0-5 ATS in their past five games at home in October.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.