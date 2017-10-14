ALCS Schedule 2017: Start Time, Odds, World Series Predictions Before Game 2

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The New York Yankees couldn't figure out Houston Astros starter Dallas Keuchel in Game 1 of the series and dropped a 2-1 decision.

If they have the same problem against Justin Verlander Saturday afternoon in Houston, the Yankees will face a 2-0 deficit and have big problems.

The only New York run in Game 1 came on a home run by Greg Bird, with two outs in the ninth inning off of Ken Giles, but the Astros closer shook off that tape-measure shot by striking out Jacoby Ellsbury for the last out of the game.

The Yankees should feel confident about their chances with ace Luis Severino on the mound. Severino was nasty and consistent throughout the season with a 14-6 record and a 2.98 earned-run average, while Verlander was 15-8 with a 3.36 ERA.

New York manager Joe Girardi saw Severino get off to a rough start in the Wild Card Game against the Minnesota Twins when he was able to record just one out in the first inning, but the right-hander bounced back with a seven-inning, four-hit effort with three earned runs in Game 4 against the Cleveland Indians.

Severino's performance this season and his strong showing against the Indians has given Girardi confidence in the pitcher.

"[Severino] spent a whole year trying to bounce back [from] last year and he figured it out," Girardi said, per Dan Martin of the New York Post. "And it really turned about the last week in spring training for [Severino] and I think that experience probably helped him."

The Astros are minus-130 favorites in Game 2, while the Yankees are plus-120 underdogs, according to OddsShark.

Severino is going to have to contend with the strong Houston lineup that includes MVP candidate Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, George Springer and a slew of other great bats.

Altuve is hitting .579 in the postseason with three home runs, four RBI and six runs scored. Correa doesn't have the same type of batting average at .238, but he has hit two home runs and driven in a team-high seven runs. Springer is hitting .350 with a home run, two RBI and four runs scored.

The Yankees will try to attack the power pitch of Verlander with Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorius, Brett Gardner and Bird.

Judge has been struggling with his batting average at .148 and 17 striekouts in 23 plate appearances, but he appeared to have better at bats in Game 1 against the Astros. Sanchez is also struggling with a .200 batting average, but he does have two postseason home runs.

Gregorius has three home runs and six RBI in the postseason, but his .208 average indicates that his consistency is an issue. Gardner is hitting .321 with a home run, three RBI and five runs scored. Bird is hitting .280 with three home runs and five RBI.

Prediction

Verlander is a formidable pitcher who has been razor sharp since the Astros acquired him from the Detroit Tigers at the end of August.

The 34-year-old power pitcher was 5-0 during the regular season with a 1.06 ERA in a Houston uniform, and he added two more victories in division series against the Red Sox.

The Yankees don't want to go down 2-0 against the Astros, even though they were able to overcome that deficit in the ALDS against the Cleveland Indians.

Severino is capable of pitching a solid game against the Astros, but shutting down this powerful team may be too much to ask. The Yankees are going to have to figure out a way to score some runs against Verlander.

Look for Gardner, Gregorius and Bird to lead, and the Yankees will find a way to square the series before heading back to the Bronx and Yankee Stadium.