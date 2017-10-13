    Kevin McHale Responds to James Harden Calling Him a 'Clown'

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2017

    Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) and head coach Kevin McHale talk during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    The war of words between Houston Rockets All-Star James Harden and former head coach Kevin McHale continued Friday. 

    After Harden called McHale a "clown" earlier this week, McHale responded by saying "calling me names is not going to change my opinion":

    McHale began the exchange with Harden on Oct. 6 when he said during an appearance on NBA TV that last year's NBA MVP runner-up is "not a leader."

    "He tried being a leader last year, tried doing that stuff," McHale said. "I think Chris Paul is going to help him just kind of get back into just being able to hoop and play and stuff like that."

    Despite that criticism, McHale did praise Harden's offensive ability: "The guy's got phenomenal vision. Talk about vision, James can see all the passes and do everything." 

    Harden and McHale worked together as player and head coach in Houston for three-plus seasons from 2012-15. They led the Rockets to three playoff appearances in their three full seasons together, including a trip to the 2015 Western Conference Finals where they lost to the Golden State Warriors

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kawhi (Quad) Expected to Miss Season Opener

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Cleveland Deals Jefferson, Felder to Hawks

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      The Truth Gets Wheelchair Cake

      Zac Wassink
      via Bleacher Report
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Execs Aren't Convinced Playoff Changes Will Happen

      Ken Berger
      via Bleacher Report