Kevin McHale Responds to James Harden Calling Him a 'Clown'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The war of words between Houston Rockets All-Star James Harden and former head coach Kevin McHale continued Friday.

After Harden called McHale a "clown" earlier this week, McHale responded by saying "calling me names is not going to change my opinion":

McHale began the exchange with Harden on Oct. 6 when he said during an appearance on NBA TV that last year's NBA MVP runner-up is "not a leader."

"He tried being a leader last year, tried doing that stuff," McHale said. "I think Chris Paul is going to help him just kind of get back into just being able to hoop and play and stuff like that."

Despite that criticism, McHale did praise Harden's offensive ability: "The guy's got phenomenal vision. Talk about vision, James can see all the passes and do everything."

Harden and McHale worked together as player and head coach in Houston for three-plus seasons from 2012-15. They led the Rockets to three playoff appearances in their three full seasons together, including a trip to the 2015 Western Conference Finals where they lost to the Golden State Warriors.