WWE TLC 2017: Early Predictions for The Shield and Entire Match Card

credit: wwe.com

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs is coming on October 22, and fans are excited. The card is still being built, and the top champ may not be on hand, but that does not matter because The Shield is back.

Once again, The Hounds of Justice have returned to the hunt.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose have come together in a reunion that was inevitable. It was only a matter of time until Monday Night Raw's top guys once again joined forces to take the WWE faithful on a much-needed nostalgia trip.

It's too soon to know whether that's what's happening here. It could be that the company has big plans for The Shield long after TLC is over.

But in the meantime, there are three other matches on the card that have fans talking.

Asuka will make her long-awaited main-roster debut when she takes on Emma. Kalisto will defend his newly won WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Enzo Amore. Mickie James will try to dethrone Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship.

For an event that's still in the making, TLC is looking very good indeed.