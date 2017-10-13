Kyle Adam Maraghy Arrested After Punching Fan in Face at Eagles vs Panthers Game

Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

Kyle Adam Maraghy, a Carolina Panthers fan who punched another fan in the face during Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, has been arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The CMPD announced Maraghy was arrested and charged with simple assault for his role in the altercation.

Maraghy's arrest comes after a fan posted a video to Instagram taken in the stands at Bank of America Stadium during the game showed a man police say is Maraghy involved in an argument with a fan in the row behind him before he threw multiple punches at the fan.

The CMPD announced earlier on Friday it had reviewed video of the altercation and was working to arrest the suspect.

TMZ reported Maraghy is 26 years old and has been arrested at least two other times since 2013, but the celebrity news website could not confirm if he had been convicted in either case.