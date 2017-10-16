NaVorro Bowman Reportedly Signs 1-Year Raiders Contract After 49ers Release

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Free-agent linebacker NaVorro Bowman and the Oakland Raiders reportedly agreed to terms Monday on a one-year deal after the four-time All Pro was cut by the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $3 million.

Bowman reportedly planned to visit the Dallas Cowboys Tuesday, but the linebacker chose to stay local with the Raiders instead, per Nick Eatman of the team's official site.

Bleacher Report's Ian Wharton provided his thoughts on the signing:

Bowman spent the first seven-plus years of his career in the Bay Area, and he quickly emerged as one of the NFL's premier inside linebackers after arriving in 2010. All told, Bowman recorded 708 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, 28 pass breakups and four interceptions in 89 appearances with the 49ers.

However, Bowman's late 20s have been defined more by medical woes than on-field success.

After suffering a torn ACL and MCL in the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Bowman was forced to miss the entire 2014 campaign.

And while Bowman rebounded spectacularly and earned All-Pro honors in 2015 by tallying 154 total tackles and 2.5 sacks, his 2016 campaign was cut short after four games due to a torn Achilles.

Bowman recovered fully and was on the field for 93.9 percent of the team's defensive snaps through the first five games of 2017, during which time he registered 37 total tackles.

But according to one coach who spoke with The MMQB's Albert Breer, Bowman simply doesn't have the burst that once made him a feared interior presence in his prime:

With questions still lingering regarding his lateral agility, Bowman appears best served as an early-down run-stopping specialist who will cede the field to more nimble linebackers in obvious passing situations.

For the time being, the 29-year-old should operate in tandem with Cory James and, when healthy, Marquel Lee to help fortify the middle of the Raiders front seven.