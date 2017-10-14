    NASCAR at Talladega 2017: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

    CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 08: Martin Truex Jr, driver of the #78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota, leads during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 8, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
    Martin Truex Jr. leads the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series into the Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday after locking up his bid in the eight-driver semifinals. 

    Truex won yet again last week in Charlotte, North Carolina, to kick off the round, relieving himself of the pressure every other driver encounters with Talladega now at the middle of this three-race stretch as opposed to last. 

    With last week featuring a few notable wrecks and performances by serious contenders, the drama takes another step up the ladder Sunday as drivers get aggressive while trying to put themselves in a good position before the final race ahead of the cutdown. 

    Here's a look at everything to know about the critical middle stretch. 

              

    Viewing Details

    Where: Talladega Superspeedway

    When: Sunday, 2 p.m. ET

    Watch: NBC

    Live Stream: NBC Sports

    Tickets: StubHub

            

    Alabama 500

    Martin Truex Jr.
    Kyle Larson
    Kevin Harvick
    Chase Elliott
    Denny Hamlin
    Kyle Busch
    Jimmie Johnson
    Jamie McMurray
    Matt Kenseth
    Brad Keselowski
    Ryan Blaney
    Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
    Austin Dillon
    Kasey Kahne
    Ryan Newman
    Kurt Busch
    Clint Bowyer
    Joey Logano
    Erik Jones
    Daniel Suarez
    Trevor Bayne
    Dale Earnhardt Jr.
    Paul Menard
    Ty Dillon
    Aric Almirola
    Chris Buescher
    A.J. Allmendinger
    Michael McDowell
    Danica Patrick
    David Ragan
    Matt DiBenedetto
    Landon Cassill
    Cole Whitt
    Mark Thompson
    Joey Gase
    Jeffrey Earnhardt

              

    2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Standings

    1. Martin Truex Jr.3106
    2. Kyle Larson3072
    3. Kevin Harvick3069
    4. Chase Elliott3059
    5. Denny Hamlin3056
    6. Kyle Busch3055
    7. Jimmie Johnson3051
    8. Jamie McMurray3044
    9. Matt Kenseth3043
    10. Brad Keselowski3042
    11. Ryan Blaney3039
    12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.3034
    13. Austin Dillon2086
    14. Kasey Kahne2074
    15. Ryan Newman2068
    16. Kurt Busch2068
    Drivers to Watch

    Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

    TALLADEGA, AL - OCTOBER 13: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #17 SunnyD Ford, drives during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 13, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Get
    Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

    It's now or never for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

    Stenhouse dominated this track and tracks just like it this year. At the start of May, he won at Talladega Superspeedway after leading all of 14 laps. Later, he shocked again with a win at Daytona to start the month of July off with a bang. 

    Now? Stenhouse hasn't finished better than 13th since the start of August, and he's flirting with elimination. 

    "I feel good about our car going in," Stenhouse said, according to ESPN.com's Bob Pockrass. "We built a new one and we feel like it is really good. I feel confident in the car. But you have to have everything play out just right."

    Which isn't to say Stenhouse has been bad—but the competition has kicked it up a notch for the playoffs, and his team fell a bit behind during the second half of the season. 

    With a new car on a track he's clearly comfortable with, Stenhouse is an underdog with some bite to keep a close eye on throughout Sunday afternoon. 

           

    Kyle Busch 

    TALLADEGA, AL - OCTOBER 13: Kyle Busch drives the #18 M&M's Caramel Toyota through the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 13, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris
    Chris Graythen/Getty Images

    Kyle Busch gave everyone a scare last week, not because of his performance on the track itself, but because of his health outright. 

    Busch felt sick for about 200 laps last week and wound up wrecking a car that might have been able to steal the checkered flag.

    He overheated before the wreck and received medical attention after, as captured by NBC: 

    "I'm all right," Busch said, according to Pockrass. "I'm better now. ... It just got so hot, that literally, you felt like you were going to puke and just trying to make it to the end of the race and luckily we did."

    Busch isn't hurting overall in the standings thanks to the two consecutive wins before the gaffe in Charlotte, but fans should expect an aggressive No. 18 Toyota to try and rediscover that winning form. 

    After all, Busch knows as well as anyone left in the running how important consistency is this time of year. 

              

    Martin Truex Jr.

    TALLADEGA, AL - OCTOBER 13: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats Toyota, stands in the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 13, 2017 in Talladeg
    Chris Graythen/Getty Images

    Who can stop Truex?  

    The obvious answer seems to be Busch, but given Truex's season-long form and red-hot dash into the playoffs, the more likely answer is simple—nobody. 

    Truex took another checkered flag in Charlotte despite starting 17th, then he dove into the deeper meaning behind his motivation: 

    Of course, Truex's focus now turns to Talladega, the track that ruined his title bid a year ago thanks to an engine failure. Sitting in a cozy position doesn't have him thinking about letting off the pressure, though. 

    "To go there and not have to worry about all those things is definitely a good feeling but, you know, we'll go there and try to do everything just the way we did this weekend. We want to be the best we can be and we want to get those bonus points," Truex said, according to FoxSports.com

    Would it be a surprise if Truex took down another race just because he can and with the thought of last year's fizzling out on his mind? Probably not. 

    It's up to the rest of the field to stop him.  

                 

