Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis Contract Options Picked Up by Pacers

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers made a pair of expected moves Friday when they picked up Myles Turner's fourth-year option and Domantas Sabonis' third-year option.

Turner, 21, has quickly emerged as one of the league's premier young centers through his first two seasons. In 81 appearances a season ago, the Texas product averaged 14.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three.

According to Basketball-Reference.com, Turner and the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid were the only qualified players last season who averaged at least 14 points, seven boards and two blocks while draining at least 30 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc.

Sabonis, meanwhile, is looking to blossom in Indiana after he was shipped to the Pacers as part of the Paul George blockbuster.

As a rookie out of Gonzaga, Sabonis averaged 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game on 39.9 percent shooting from the floor, including 32.1 percent from three.

Now in a new spot with a Pacers team searching for an identity sans George, Sabonis appears to be a natural fit as a modern inside-out big.

"I told you all from the jump he's going to come out here and surprise everybody," Turner said, per NBA.com's Mark Montieth. "I didn't know how tall he was, and how strong he was. When I started playing with him I saw how skilled he was and the touch he had around the basket."

Looking ahead, Sabonis has a $3.5 million team option for the 2019-2020 season, while Turner will be eligible for a lucrative fourth-year extension next fall.