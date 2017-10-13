    Chargers-Raiders Game to Be Played in Oakland Despite Californa Wildfires

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2017

    Fans watch from a general view at Oakland Alameda County Coliseum during the first half of an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    The Oakland Raiders announced Friday that Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers will be played at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum as scheduled after concerns emerged regarding the air quality due to wildfires in Northern California.

    "Sunday's game against the Chargers remains scheduled for 1:25 p.m. at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum," the team said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor air quality conditions in the Bay Area and will update the public with any changes via our social media channels."

    Citing a league source, The Athletic's Tim Kawakami reported Thursday the NFL inquired about possibly moving the game to Levi's Stadium since the San Francisco 49ers are on the road at Washington this week. 

    According to CNN's Madison Park, Steve Almasy and Jason Hanna, 32 people have died since the wildfires sparked Sunday evening. 

    The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection also confirmed more than 3,500 structures have been destroyed after fires burned more than 221,000 acres. 

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Elliott Ban Will Be Petitioned by NFLPA

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      49ers Release 4-Time All-Pro LB Bowman

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Hernandez's Lawyers Drop CTE Suit but Plan to Re-File

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Carr (Back) Will Start Sunday vs. Chargers

      Charean Williams
      via ProFootballTalk