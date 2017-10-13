La Liga Table 2017: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 8 Results

David Ramos/Getty Images

Espanyol and Levante played out a goalless draw in La Liga on Friday, as the former missed a wealth of chances to take the points.

Visitors Levante were under pressure throughout the game as the Budgerigars turned the screw, and Gerard Moreno went close on several occasions.

The point leaves Espanyol in 11th spot, with Levante nestling in 10th place.

Here are the latest La Liga standings:

Barcelona: 21

Sevilla: 16

Valencia: 15

Atletico Madrid: 15

Real Madrid: 14

Real Betis: 13

Leganes: 11

Real Sociedad: 10

Villarreal: 10

Levante: 10

Espanyol: 9

Celta Vigo: 8

Getafe: 8

Athletic Bilbao: 8

Deportivo La Coruna: 7

Girona: 6

Las Palmas: 6

Eibar: 6

Alaves: 3

Malaga: 1

The full standings are available, per BBC Sport.

Recap

David Ramos/Getty Images

The hosts were wasteful as they missed a hatful of chances at the RCDE Stadium, but Levante did just enough to claim a point under severe pressure.

Jose Manuel Jurado almost broke the deadlock after 10 minutes, as Levante struggled to get to grips with the task at hand.

Moreno was a constant menace for the Catalan side, but the hosts consistently failed in the penalty area.

Levante's best chance came from the head of Jose Campana, but the game remained goalless until half-time.

David Ramos/Getty Images

The home team were back on the front foot once again in the second half, and Moreno appeared the most likely as he went close three times.

Espanyol believed they had snatched a late winner with nine minutes on the clock, as Moreno's brilliant header crashed into the back of the net.

However, the referee adjudged the scorer had pushed his marker, but TV replays suggested the effort should have stood.

The match ended in controversy as players from both teams clashed, and the visitors defended deep in numbers as home fans willed their team to attack until the final whistle.