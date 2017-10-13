    Kenley Jansen: Lonzo Ball 'Could Be as Good as Steph Curry' If He Wants to Be

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 23: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with Kenley Jansen #74 of the Los Angeles Dodgers after throwing out the first pitch before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on June 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
    Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen expressed his belief Friday that Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has the potential be an elite player in the NBA.

    According to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne, Jansen said Ball could reach the level already attained by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry if he uses the assets afforded to him: "I feel like Zo, if he really wants it, his future is so bright. He has so many good people with him, he could become one of the greatest in his era. I really believe this guy could be as good as Steph Curry is, because of his passing and vision. He can be unbelievable."

    Jansen also divulged that after he underwent foot surgery in 2015, he soaked in knowledge from successful athletes around him in order to learn how to get the most out of his talent:

    "After that 2015 surgery, it was like, 'Man, I know I have a bunch of talent. But I can't take anything for granted anymore. I really have to work to get there. I have to get information from guys who have been there before.' So I started talking to [former Dodgers closer] Eric Gagne more in spring training. Get his mindset. I speak to Magic Johnson, to get his mindset."

    Ball has one of the greatest point guards in NBA history at his disposal in Johnson, as Magic is the Lakers' president of basketball operations.

    Johnson was largely responsible for selecting Ball with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, and there are already expectations that Ball will lift the franchise back to the heights it enjoyed during Magic's playing days.

    Jansen already knows what it takes to thrive as an athlete in L.A., as the two-time All-Star is arguably MLB's best closer.

    He went 5-0 with season with 41 saves and a 1.32 ERA for a Dodgers team that posted the best record in baseball.

    Jansen and the Dodgers advanced to the National League Championship Series for a rematch from last season against the reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

    Ball has yet to play a regular-season NBA game, but he has his work cut out for him in turning around the Lakers, as they haven't won more than 27 games in a single season since 2012-13.

