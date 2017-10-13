Stephen Curry Includes Letter Seeking 'More Rings' in Championship Pack Shoes

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

With the Golden State Warriors atop the NBA world, Stephen Curry has gotten Under Armour involved in celebrating last year's accomplishment and letting the world know he's ready to help his team repeat as champions.

Per a release from Under Armour, a special edition Curry 4 Championship Pack will be made available when the Warriors open the 2017-18 season on Oct. 17 against the Houston Rockets that will include a signed letter from Curry.

“And I want to accomplish a lot MORE this season,” Curry wrote in the letter. “More fun. More rings. More everything. Hopefully, we’re doing this all again next year.”

The Curry 4 Championship Pack will include both a pair of white and gold and a pair of white and black Championship Curry 4s, a golf divot/cigar holder, two pairs of Stance socks and the signed letter from Curry.

Curry has been with Under Armour since the start of the 2013-14 NBA season after spending four years of his career with Nike.

It's turned into a terrific business deal for Under Armour, with Curry winning back-to-back NBA MVP awards in 2014-15 and 2015-16 and two of the last three NBA championships. He's also been named to four straight All-Star teams and the All-NBA first team in 2015 and 2016.

The Warriors have won at least 67 games and reached the NBA Finals in each of the last three seasons.