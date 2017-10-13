    NaVorro Bowman Trade Rumors: 49ers Reportedly Shopping Star Linebacker

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2017

    San Francisco 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    As the San Francisco 49ers endure another difficult season, linebacker NaVorro Bowman is reportedly a potential trade candidate. 

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers have begun shopping Bowman around and other teams have expressed interest in the three-time Pro Bowler. 

    Schefter's report comes after 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said after last week's game against the Indianapolis Colts that Bowman would be playing fewer snaps in an effort to keep him fresh. 

    "I do strongly believe keeping Bo as fresh as possible gives him the best chance to be successful – it gives our team the best chance," Shanahan told reporters. "Our defense has been averaging about 80 plays a game. And that's a little too much for him, really all our linebackers."

    Bowman has been a staple of San Francisco's defense since he was a third-round draft pick in 2010. The 29-year-old appeared in 64 straight games to start his career before a knee injury suffered in the NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks after the 2013 season kept him out for all of 2014. 

    After making a successful return in 2015, including being named to the All-Pro first team, Bowman appeared in four games last season before tearing his Achilles tendon against the Dallas Cowboys. 

    In five games this season, Bowman leads the 49ers with 38 total tackles. He's signed through the 2019 season with a base salary of $6.75 million this year and $8.7 million next year, per Spotrac

