Trevor Thompson, Golden State Warriors Agree to Contract

The Golden State Warriors announced Friday that they signed free-agent center Trevor Thompson.

Thompson was not selected in the 2017 NBA draft after averaging 10.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game at Ohio State last season.

The Warriors now have 19 players on their training camp roster.

Thompson played for the Boston Celtics in the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 2.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest.

Dieter Kurtenbach of Bay Area News Group noted that Thompson is likely to play for Golden State's G League affiliate in Santa Cruz during the 2017-18 season.

Center is arguably the Warriors' weakest position with Zaza Pachulia, JaVale McGee and Damian Jones currently on the roster.

Should any of those players miss an extended period of time due to injury during the season, it is possible that Thompson could see some time with the big club as a reserve.

As a 7-footer with a solid frame and rebounding ability, Thompson provides some organizational depth for the Dubs moving forward.