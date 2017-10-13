PSG Transfer News: Latest on Javier Pastore's January Exit Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore is again being linked with a move, with the latest rumours suggesting Inter could try their luck in January.

The Argentinian hasn't featured much to start the 2017-18 campaign, and that has predictably led to some transfer speculation already. El Gol Digital (h/t Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo) previously linked the former Palermo man with Liverpool, noting his low spot in the Parisian pecking order.

According to Calciomercato.com, Inter are also keeping an eye on Pastore, with the possibility of a January move.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The report also states PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is not interested in selling Pastore in midseason, and it will be up to the Argentina international himself to push for a move.

The 28-year-old has seen his role at the club steadily decline after a promising start to his career in 2011. He's scored twice this season despite starting just two matches in Ligue 1, but those solid showings are unlikely to change his role for the club.

PSG invested heavily in the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe during the summer and also have to find space for Julian Draxler―who arrived in January and has been excellent so far―and Edinson Cavani.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

That's bad news for Pastore and Lucas Moura, who have become little more than afterthoughts in Paris. Injuries haven't aided the former's chances of staying in the French capital, but even fully healthy, Pastore would appear a prime candidate to be sold to comply with financial fair play regulations.

Football Whispers were quite confident of the Inter links:

Pastore played arguably his best football in Serie A, and his excellent passing range would be a welcome addition for the Nerazzurri. Inter have plenty of ambitions after their takeover by Suning Holdings Group, and signing a smart conductor to lead the attack would be excellent business.

With Mauro Icardi leading the attack and Ivan Perisic in support, Pastore would have several high-quality targets to choose from. His value is relatively low at the moment, so this would be the perfect time for Inter to try their luck.