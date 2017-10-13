Russell Okung Writes to NFL Players on the Players' Tribune to 'Get Organized'

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung wants to see his fellow players come together with a united message as they prepare for a meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the 32 team owners at the owners meetings next week.

In an open letter to NFL players on the Players' Tribune, Okung noted the players need to focus on controlling the message being delivered through protesting during the national anthem:

"Currently, the will of the players who align with (Colin Kaepernick's) message is being diluted. Rather than our collective voice prevailing in a way that spans the league, you are seeing individual teams respond separately to the protest in 32 different ways. It's telling that these decisions are being made at the team level and not being driven by the interests of the players collectively. Some teams are standing and locking arms. Some are staying in the locker room. And some are now being banned from protesting altogether. While many of us can be grateful that our ownership groups don't take direct orders from the President, we are also aware that the owners are much more united than we are as players."

Okung followed by stating the strength in numbers of the NFL's players is "currently not being leveraged because we have no means of direct communication that is not — in some way, shape or form — controlled, monitored or manipulated by outside forces."

Okung's letter comes in response to a memo Goodell sent to all 32 owners on Oct. 10 stating "we believe that everyone should stand for the National Anthem" and the "controversy over the Anthem is a barrier to having honest conversations and making real progress on the underlying issues."

In a joint statement from the NFL and NFL Players Association on Wednesday, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith and player leadership have been invited to the owners meetings starting on Oct. 17 to further the discussion about how to make progress on social issues.

Some players around the NFL have taken part in protesting during the national anthem dating back to the 2016 season. Their protests involve taking a knee or raising their fist in the air when the anthem is being played.

The issue has taken on new life after President Donald Trump said at a rally in Alabama last month he would like to see NFL owners fire any player who protests during the national anthem.