NFL Investigating Video of Fan Punched in Stands at Eagles vs. Panthers Game

The NFL said Friday that it is investigating video of a fan being punched during Thursday night's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Instagram account @odubco posted the following video of the incident (Warning: Video and caption contain graphic content):

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the league said, "We take all of these things very seriously."

In the video, a man in a black Cam Newton jersey punched a fan seated behind him on multiple occasions following a verbal altercation, resulting in the victim bleeding from the face.

In comments from the video's poster, it was alleged the pair had been arguing due to the man's persistent standing during the game, blocking the view of the victim and those around him.

Philadelphia went on to win the game 28-23 and improve to 5-1 behind quarterback Carson Wentz's three touchdown passes, while Carolina fell to 4-2.