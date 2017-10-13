    Reggie Miller Shares Kyrie Irving's Reaction to Celtics Trade

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2017

    CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 11: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on October 11, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
    Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

    Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller said he, along with former NBA stars Chris Webber and Nate Robinson, informed Kyrie Irving of his trade to the Boston Celtics while they filmed the Uncle Drew movie.

    On Thursday, DJ Dunson of Yahoo Sports passed along comments Miller made on an NBA on TNT media call about Irving's reaction to getting dealt from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    "His expression was funny," he said. "He was like, 'Huh? Let's do this.' And that's how we all found out that he had been traded to the Celtics."

    Miller explained the Celtics' new point guard didn't have his phone at the time the blockbuster trade was announced. So Webber, Robinson and himself decided to break the news to Irving while they waited in a "small, hot, cramped" van to film the next scene.

    "And we're looking at one other like, 'Should we tell him?'" he said. "Obviously, we had to tell him because he was, like, right in front of us, so we all showed him the phone."

    The 25-year-old four-time All-Star selection said during his introductory press conference in Boston that moving on from Cleveland was about being "with a group of individuals that I can grow with."

    "Of learning the hard way," Irving told reporters. "But we're all human beings and I think we've all been through a few hard times to where it changes the landscape of what you think and what you feel. It was my time to do what was best for me in terms of my intentions. And that's going after something bigger than myself."

    The Cavaliers' involvement in his career is far from over, though. OddsShark notes Boston and Cleveland will head into the 2017-18 season as the favorites to emerge from the Eastern Conference, so a potential marquee battle between Irving and his old squad could occur in the playoffs.

    Irving won't have to wait nearly that long to play against the Cavs, who selected him with the first overall pick in 2011, for the first time. The teams are scheduled to open the regular season against each other on Oct. 17 in Cleveland.

