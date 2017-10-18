Chelsea's Alvaro Morata Reportedly Fit to Face Roma in Champions League

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata will reportedly return to the Blues starting XI for Wednesday's UEFA Champions League clash with AS Roma.

According to Simon Johnson and Vaishali Bhardwaj of the London Evening Standard, the Spaniard has sufficiently recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered in the Premier League match against Manchester City.

Replacement Michy Batshuayi struggled against Crystal Palace at the weekend, and the Eagles shocked the defending Premier League champions, winning 2-1.

Chelsea have started their Champions League campaign with two wins from two matches and lead Roma by two points in Group C. A win at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday would put the Blues in pole position to advance to the next round, while Roma and Atletico Madrid battle it out for second place.

Roma and Los Rojiblancos played out a scoreless draw on the opening matchday. Last-placed Qarabag, who the Blues thrashed 6-0 in their opening game, have yet to earn a point and have already conceded eight goals.

Morata joined the Blues in the summer and settled in immediately, scoring seven goals in his opening eight games. With Diego Costa refusing to return to the club, he quickly made the fans forget all about their former leading striker.

Morata's momentum was halted by an injury just before the international break, however, putting Chelsea's depth at the position to the test.

While the Blues had options, Morata is their best and most experienced striker, and Chelsea are better with him on the pitch.

The Spaniard will now look to build on his early momentum after missing just a single match—with Roma reportedly in his sights on Wednesday evening.