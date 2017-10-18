    Chelsea's Alvaro Morata Reportedly Fit to Face Roma in Champions League

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2017

    MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 27: Alvaro Morata of Chelsea FC celebrates during the UEFA Champions League 2017-18 match between Atletico de Madrid and Chelsea FC at the Wanda Metropolitano on 27 September 2017, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Power Sport Images/Getty Images)
    Power Sport Images/Getty Images

    Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata will reportedly return to the Blues starting XI for Wednesday's UEFA Champions League clash with AS Roma

    According to Simon Johnson and Vaishali Bhardwaj of the London Evening Standard, the Spaniard has sufficiently recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered in the Premier League match against Manchester City

    Replacement Michy Batshuayi struggled against Crystal Palace at the weekend, and the Eagles shocked the defending Premier League champions, winning 2-1.

    Chelsea have started their Champions League campaign with two wins from two matches and lead Roma by two points in Group C. A win at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday would put the Blues in pole position to advance to the next round, while Roma and Atletico Madrid battle it out for second place.

    Roma and Los Rojiblancos played out a scoreless draw on the opening matchday. Last-placed Qarabag, who the Blues thrashed 6-0 in their opening game, have yet to earn a point and have already conceded eight goals.

    Morata joined the Blues in the summer and settled in immediately, scoring seven goals in his opening eight games. With Diego Costa refusing to return to the club, he quickly made the fans forget all about their former leading striker.

    Morata's momentum was halted by an injury just before the international break, however, putting Chelsea's depth at the position to the test.

    While the Blues had options, Morata is their best and most experienced striker, and Chelsea are better with him on the pitch.

    The Spaniard will now look to build on his early momentum after missing just a single match—with Roma reportedly in his sights on Wednesday evening.

    Related

      Chelsea logo
      Chelsea

      Chelsea Must Keep Eye on Dangerous Schick

      Adam Digby
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Chelsea Stars Most Likely to Leave in January

      Garry Hayes
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Joey Barton Appears in Morrissey Video

      Burnleyexpress
      via Burnleyexpress
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Antonio Conte Struggling with 3 Games Per Week at Chelsea

      Evening Standard
      via Evening Standard