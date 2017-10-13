Projecting Baron Corbin's Next Challengers for US Championship on WWE SmackDown

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

A potential reign of dominance for Baron Corbin with the WWE United States Championship has begun.

Not many people beat AJ Styles in WWE. Even fewer beat him when there's a major championship on the line.

But in beating Styles and Tye Dillinger at Hell in a Cell to claim the gold and then emerging through his rematch with Styles with the belt still around his waist, attention may now turn toward who could be next to face The Lone Wolf.

Luckily for SmackDown Live's writing team, there are plenty of exciting options to pick from. Here's a look at the leading contenders.