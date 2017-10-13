Italian Open 2017: Marcus Fraser, Matt Wallace Tied for Lead After Day 2

Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Marcus Fraser and Matt Wallace share the lead at the 2017 Italian Open on Friday, as the pair reside on 13 under for the competition after the second day.

Fraser posted a sensational second round of nine-under 62, while Wallace was at six-under 65.

Defending champion Francesco Molinari remains on the pace, sitting three shots behind the leaders.

For a look at the full leaderboard, visit the European Tour's official website.

Recap

Fraser's stellar effort of nine-under 62 was the eye-catching performance of the second round, storming up the leaderboard on a sunny day in Italy.

The Australian went bogey-free throughout Friday, sinking a magnificent nine birdies as he dominated the greens.

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Wallace was steady as he almost replicated his first-day total of seven-under, but a bogey on No. 9 punctured his efforts.

The 27-year-old grabbed consecutive birdies on the opening two holes, and repeated the feat on No. 14 and No. 15. to card six-under.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat was in erratic form on Day 2, but returned to the clubhouse with a round of four-under 67. The Thailand ace was disappointed with two bogeys, but recovered through the round with four birdies and a tremendous eagle on No. 14.

Aphibarnrat was lethal with the putter, as highlighted by the European Tour:

Champion and home favourite Francesco Molinari was cheered as he toured the course, and the Italian resides in fourth after the second round.

The younger of the Molinari brothers finished the day with a score of three-under 68, and a victory for the golfer would be the watching fans desired outcome.

Molinari's finishing was strong as he streaked to six birdies, but three bogeys limited his performance.

Fraser's outstanding effort was from the highest echelon, but there is still everything to play for with a clutch of contenders making use of the beautiful Italian greens.

Sergio Garcia is just four shots off the lead, and the Spanish superstar could have a say on where the title lands on Sunday afternoon.