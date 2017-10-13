Detroit Lions vs. New Orleans Saints Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints have met in each of the past three seasons, with Detroit winning all three meetings, going 2-1 against the spread.

The Lions will hope for more of the same when they meet the Saints on Sunday afternoon at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

NFL point spread: The Saints opened as three-point favorites; the total was 51 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 27.0-15.3 Saints. NFL picks on every game.

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Lions Can Cover the Spread

Detroit is looking for a rebound result after losing at home to the Carolina Panthers in Week 5 27-24. The Lions fell down to the Panthers 27-10 in the third quarter, rallied to within a field goal with just over three minutes to go but couldn't get the ball back, giving up a big 3rd-and-9 conversion that clinched the game for Carolina.

Detroit got beat on the stat sheet last time out, and its one turnover led directly to a Panthers field goal, which in the end provided the deciding margin.

In Week 4, the Lions picked up a big 14-7 NFC North win against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, and earlier this season, they beat the New York Giants 24-10 at MetLife Stadium. So maybe Detroit has discovered how to have success on the road.

The Lions only rank 29th in the league in total offense this season but 10th in scoring at 25 points per game. And thanks mainly to the league's No. 3 run defense, Detroit has outrushed four of five opponents this year.

Why the Saints Can Cover the Spread

The Saints carry a two-game winning streak into Sunday, following their 20-0 Week 4 victory over the Miami Dolphins in London. They then enjoyed Week 5 off.

New Orleans started slowly against the Dolphins, kicking a field goal on the last play of the first half for a 3-0 lead. But the Saints drove 77 yards to a touchdown on the opening possession of the second half and tacked on 10 points from there, securing the cover as four-point favorites.

The Saints outgained Miami 347-186 and won time of possession by a 32/28 margin. Meanwhile, the New Orleans defense pitched its first shutout in five seasons. That unit also probably made the key play of the game, when cornerback Ken Crawley picked off Jay Cutler in the end zone as the Dolphins threatened to take the lead.

Just prior to that, the Saints picked up a big NFC South victory, 34-13 at Carolina.

Through four games, New Orleans ranks fourth in the league in total offense, averaging 371 yards per game, and the team has yet to commit a turnover. While the defense only ranks 29th, it has held its two most recent opponents to 186 and 288 total yards, respectively.

Smart Pick

These teams met last December in a 28-13 Lions victory, also at the Superdome. Quarterback Matt Stafford is nursing a sore ankle, but it looks like he will play Sunday. And finally, 22 of Detroit's past 29 regular-season games have been decided by one score or less. The smart money here likes the Lions plus the points at online gambling sites.

NFL Betting Trends

The Lions are 2-5 ATS in their past seven games against the Saints.

The total has gone over in three of the Lions' past four games against the Saints.

The Saints are 18-5-2 ATS in their past 25 games at home against teams with winning records.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.