Breaking Down the Shield's Rise, Fall and Reunion Ahead of WWE TLC 2017

Credit: WWE.com

WWE TLC 2017 on Oct. 22 will feature a reunion for the ages when The Shield battles The Miz, The Bar and Braun Strowman in a 4-on-3 Handicap Tables, Ladders, and Chairs main event. That match will mark only the second time in three and a half years that Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have teamed up for six-man tag team action.

The story of The Shield has essentially dominated WWE programming since they initially arrived on the scene almost exactly five years ago. Although a majority of the WWE Universe was unfamiliar with the NXT alumni at first, the trio quickly rose in the ranks by targeting the roster's top stars and beating them all.

From a seven month-long undefeated streak in six-man tag team matches to headlining pay-per-views, The Shield certainly made their mark on WWE history, but what's most incredible is how the faction didn't last as long as Evolution, The Wyatt Family or even 3MB. Their surprising split in mid-2014 shook the company to its core and created three promising singles stars in the process.

In between their breakup and eventual reunion, The Shield crossed paths and waged war with each other on countless occasions, sometimes with WWE Championship up for grabs. If they aren't the greatest WWE faction of all-time, then they certainly come close considering The Shield served as a platform for Rollins, Reigns and Ambrose to become breakout stars in addition to revitalizing Raw from 2012 to 2014.

Back together and better than ever, The Shield look to prove their dominance once again by targeting The Miz, The Bar and anyone else who gets in their way. Before they begin annhilating everyone again starting next Sunday night, take a look back as to how The Shield came to be and the most pivotal points in the group's history.