Braun Strowman, Usos and the Most Impressive WWE Stars Since WWE WrestleMania 33

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

After the fireworks from WrestleMania 33 in April died down, Braun Strowman emerged with his fangs bared, ready to devour lesser creatures scurrying around him.

The Monster Among Men has been a sight to behold in the past six months. He's been a bloodthirsty titan one can't look away from. And his acts of destruction have been among the best WWE highlights on TV or pay-per-view.

The success of WWE's other top post-WrestleMania stars has looked a lot different.

The Usos have thrilled via a stellar tag team rivalry. Breezango has used absurd humor to make its mark. And Kevin Owens's black heart has elevated SmackDown on many occasions since April.

Who has been WWE's best in that span? Read on for the answer to that with great matches, big moments and stirring performances on the mic determining the order.