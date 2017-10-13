Arsenal Reportedly Must Pay £30M Release Clause to Sign PSV's Hirving Lozano

VI-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal will reportedly have to shell out £30 million to PSV Eindhoven in January if they want to sign impressive winger Hirving Lozano.

According to ESPN (h/t the Daily Mirror), the Eredivisie team will hold out for the sum aforementioned in the mid-season window, which amounts to the release clause in his contract. Lozano only signed for PSV in the summer.

The report noted Arsenal have been long-term admirers of the 22-year-old, who has shown exceptional signs of potential early in his career.

According to an earlier report from Simon Jones of MailOnline, the Gunners have already sent their chief scout Steve Rowley to take a look at Lozano, who has shone early in his time at Eindhoven. Jones added an offer of £20 million may be enough to get this one done.

However, it appears PSV are unwilling to budge from the trigger amount in Lozano's latest contract, which is understandable given the short amount of time he's been at the club. Here's what he's added to the team so far:

The man nicknamed Chucky has taken to European football so serenely. Deployed in a position high on the left wing, Lozano has terrorised many a defence in the Dutch top flight, chipping in with six goals and two assists from just six appearances.

When he's at full flight, the Mexican is wonderful to watch. Lozano is technically superb, has a burst of pace and makes composed decisions in dangerous areas of the field. WhoScored.com have the winger rated as the best player in the Dutch top flight so far this season:

It's not a shock to see some big names linked with the youngster already as a result. While he's not been at PSV long, Lozano's talent is evident already.

Earlier in the campaign, journalist Martin Laurence tipped the Mexican to move on to an illustrious team next summer:

Arsenal may well move in January for the winger, though. After all, as noted by John Cross of the Daily Mirror, Manchester City are said to be considering a £20 million offer for Alexis Sanchez in the upcoming window; with less than a year to run on his contract, manager Arsene Wenger has admitted it is "possible" Sanchez may be sold.

Obviously it would be a big shock if Lozano did leave PSV after such a short spell, and he'll surely be happy to see out the season at the Philips Stadion.

Still, if Arsenal do lose Sanchez, there may well be a temptation to match the forward's release clause and potentially beat some of Europe's grandest clubs to the signing of one of the brightest talents in the game.