Power Ranking New York Knicks Roster Heading into 2017-18 Season

Andres Kudacki/Associated Press

16. Jarrett Jack: Jarrett Jack was already vying against Ramon Sessions for the spot of veteran mentor for Frank Ntilikina, and now he has the younger Burke to compete with as well; not to mention combo guard Ron Baker.

Jack has played more minutes than Sessions, but Sessions has had more starts. Jack is slightly ahead on assists, but Sessions has a big lead on rebounds. Jack is better at drawing free throws but Sessions has better shooting efficiency. Add it all up, and Sessions' plus/minus is plus-0.7 while Jack's is only minus-14.0.

While he has not performed poorly, the Knicks may choose to diversify their options at the point, and if so, Jack's time in New York may come to an end.

15. Mindaugas Kuzminskas: "Cheese" has not played yet this season, due to a sore left calf. The good news is that in his absence, some of his new teammates have begun to get a thriving transition game going—and that is something Kuzminskas shone at last season.

Kuzminskas' stock should probably be raised a bit higher simply for the exquisite, multi-lingual Twitter trash-talking he unleashed on his Knicks teammates Willy Hernangomez and Kristaps Porzingis during the EuroBasket competition this summer.

14. Ron Baker: Ron Baker was rusty in his first appearance this preseason, after missing the first three games due to a sprained ankle. "Burgundy" entered the court Monday night versus the Houston Rockets and immediately drove the Knicks off a 0-17 cliff. He went 0-of-3 from long range, committed four turnovers and four fouls in 24 minutes.

He was not sharp. Nevertheless, he was still overflowing with his usual hustle. After poking the ball away, he chased it down, dove onto the floor to secure it and dished to a trailing Enes Kanter who slammed it for two.

13. Damyean Dotson: While Baker convalesced and rusted up, rookie Damyean Dotson swept up his minutes. A strong on-man defender and wily rebounder for his position (4.0 per game), he's also a sharpshooter from behind the arc. Nailing them at 50 percent, he quietly racked up 17 points versus the Rockets on Monday.

The assumption was that Hardaway and Lee would be competing with one another for minutes; however, the two are playing so well beside one another in preseason, that it's possible they could play as a duo more often, leaving Dotson the opportunity to pick up where Justin Holiday left off as the three-and-D backup on the wing.

12. Doug McDermott: McBuckets hasn't sunk too many buckets yet. He's averaging 5.5 points on 36.4 percent shooting. He's nevertheless made an impact with solid rebounding and a couple of highlight plays—particularly a full-speed, rim-shaking, one-handed jam right down the lane off the dish from Willy Hernangomez.

11. Lance Thomas: What to do with Lance Thomas? Depending on the moment he goes from uplifting his entire team to making a foolish foul and boneheaded turnover. It is as though there are two Lance Thomases.

Overall, his shooting is not bad at 41.2 percent, his rebounding is okay at 3.3 in 18.6 minutes and he's a versatile player. His health seems to be improved over last season and his moves in the post look stronger and more deft.