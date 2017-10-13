    Arsenal and Chelsea Reportedly Interested in Manchester United's Dean Henderson

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Dean Henderson of Man United during the FA Youth Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at White Hart Lane on February 09, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
    Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

    Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is reportedly a wanted man, with Arsenal and Chelsea said to be among a clutch of teams chasing his signature.

    According to Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mirror, a total of 14 teams are taking a look at the England Under-21 international, with his contract set to expire at the end of the 2017-18 Premier League season.

    As well as Arsenal and Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Watford, Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and Southampton are said to be keeping an eye on the situation, as well as a number of outfits from the Championship.

    Additionally, Henderson is said to have attracted interest from abroad in the form of Benfica, Olympiakos and Udinese.

    The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Shrewsbury Town and has enjoyed a strong beginning to the season. Indeed, as noted by Ladbrokes, the goalkeeper has been part of a team that's proved extremely difficult to beat so far:

    While it's still early in the stopper's career, Henderson will be approaching a point where he wants to play games every week at a high standard.

    Clearly he's unlikely to get that at United for now, with the world-class David De Gea, the dependable Sergio Romero and promising Joel Pereira ahead of him. As things stand, he appears to be fourth in the pecking order in the eyes of manager Jose Mourinho.

    Henderson has been impressive for Shrewsbury on loan.
    Henderson has been impressive for Shrewsbury on loan.James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

    He was called back from a loan spell at Grimsby Town last term due to injury issues with the first-team options, per Simon Peach of the Press Association:

    For the time being, it's understandable that the youngster is keeping his options open, as he's evidently enjoying getting regular football at Shrewsbury.

    Having emerged through the United youth setup, leaving the club would be a big decision. However, some of the sides aforementioned would not only be able to offer Henderson a new challenge but a clearer path into the first team and the chance to show his talents on a big stage regularly. 

    At United, regular football feels a long way off for Henderson, regardless of how well he does at Shrewsbury. Given his clear potential, the Red Devils would ideally like to keep him around, but with so much interest in the goalkeeper, there will surely be an offer that tempts the England youth international away from Old Trafford.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Mascherano Admits He Could Leave Barcelona

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Tottenham to Go Back in for Barca's Gomes in Jan

      Tom Sunderland
      via Bleacher Report
      Manchester United logo
      Manchester United

      Time for Lukaku to Silence 'Big-Game' Critics

      Alex Dunn
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Ecuador Partied Before Messi Heroics

      Reuters
      via MARCA in English