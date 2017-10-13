Arsenal and Chelsea Reportedly Interested in Manchester United's Dean Henderson

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is reportedly a wanted man, with Arsenal and Chelsea said to be among a clutch of teams chasing his signature.

According to Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mirror, a total of 14 teams are taking a look at the England Under-21 international, with his contract set to expire at the end of the 2017-18 Premier League season.

As well as Arsenal and Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Watford, Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and Southampton are said to be keeping an eye on the situation, as well as a number of outfits from the Championship.

Additionally, Henderson is said to have attracted interest from abroad in the form of Benfica, Olympiakos and Udinese.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Shrewsbury Town and has enjoyed a strong beginning to the season. Indeed, as noted by Ladbrokes, the goalkeeper has been part of a team that's proved extremely difficult to beat so far:

While it's still early in the stopper's career, Henderson will be approaching a point where he wants to play games every week at a high standard.

Clearly he's unlikely to get that at United for now, with the world-class David De Gea, the dependable Sergio Romero and promising Joel Pereira ahead of him. As things stand, he appears to be fourth in the pecking order in the eyes of manager Jose Mourinho.

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

He was called back from a loan spell at Grimsby Town last term due to injury issues with the first-team options, per Simon Peach of the Press Association:

For the time being, it's understandable that the youngster is keeping his options open, as he's evidently enjoying getting regular football at Shrewsbury.

Having emerged through the United youth setup, leaving the club would be a big decision. However, some of the sides aforementioned would not only be able to offer Henderson a new challenge but a clearer path into the first team and the chance to show his talents on a big stage regularly.

At United, regular football feels a long way off for Henderson, regardless of how well he does at Shrewsbury. Given his clear potential, the Red Devils would ideally like to keep him around, but with so much interest in the goalkeeper, there will surely be an offer that tempts the England youth international away from Old Trafford.