Massimiliano Mirabelli Quells Talk of AC Milan Move for Chelsea's Antonio Conte

    AC Milan director of football Massimiliano Mirabelli has dismissed reports linking the club with a possible swoop for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte

    Corriere dello Sport (h/t Mark Brus of Metro) reported recently that Conte would be the ideal appointment for the Serie A giants, with current manager Vincenzo Montella under pressure after a testing beginning to the season.

    But Mirabelli has told Radio Rossonera (h/t Calciomercato) they are not considering the former Juventus boss. "We already have a manager, and we are not thinking of Conte nor about other managers," he said.

    CATANIA, ITALY - AUGUST 09: Sporting director of Millan Massimiliano Mirabelli during the Pre-Season Friendly match between AC Milan and Villareal at Stadio Angelo Massimino on August 9, 2017 in Catania, Italy. (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)
    Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images

    According to a recent report from Duncan Castles of the Sunday Times, some sources close to Conte have suggested this season will be his last with the Blues, with the 48-year-old said to be unhappy about the club's summer transfer business.

    In the past, the man himself has also made it clear that he would like to return to his homeland in the future:

    Conte signed a new contract with Chelsea recently after a successful debut campaign, though there was no extension included as part of the deal. The Blues manager, who led the team to the 2016-17 Premier League crown, is tied down at Stamford Bridge until 2019.

    Chelsea would love to keep him around for longer if possible. The Italian has given everyone at the club a huge lift, bringing intensity, tactical acumen and a winning mentality to this team.

    As relayed by Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws, one of Conte's former players Andrea Pirlo previously gave an insight into what the coach is like on the training pitch:

    That cohesion and focus is something Milan have lacked this season despite a summer of lavish spending.

    Montella has struggled to find a way of putting together the star names signed in the previous transfer window, with the team slumping to disappointing defeats in their last two games. While patience was always going to be needed, it's likely to be in short supply after such significant investment.

    Montella has struggled to effectively set Milan up.Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

    You sense things may get tougher for Montella, especially if the Rossoneri lose to city rivals Inter Milan in Sunday's Derby della Madonnina. Bleacher Report's Adam Digby has some sympathy for the coach:

    If Milan were to lose patience with Montella it'd make sense for them to chase a coach like Conte.

    After all, the manager enjoyed an excellent spell in charge of Juventus in the Italian top flight, helping the team to three successive Serie A titles, laying the groundwork for their current dominance of the domestic scene.

    In the summer Milan showcased a newfound aggression and ruthlessness in getting transfers done, and they'd likely utilise a similar approach in finding a new manager if Montella was to go. Given the Chelsea boss has hinted he'd be keen on moving back to Serie A he may be a perfect fit.

